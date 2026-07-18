Florence Topples Mississippi Late
Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (29-28) defeated the Mississippi Mud Monsters 8-6 on Friday night.
Jonaiker Villalobos started for Florence in their first appearance out of the Frontier League All-Star break. Villalobos was clean through his first two innings before surrendering a two-out three-run homer in the third.
Down 3-0 in the bottom of the third, the Y'alls loaded the bases with nobody out. Hank Zeisler rolled an RBI fielder's choice with an error to bring home two runs and shorten the Mississippi lead to 3-2.
Villalobos settled in after the third and fired three straight 1-2-3 frames to end his night with six innings pitched. The veteran southpaw picked up four strikeouts, allowing three runs on four hits with a walk.
Florence battled back in the sixth with three runs on three hits to take a 5-3 lead. The big hit of the night was a three-run double from Brett Blomquist, who finished with four RBIs and a two-hit night.
Will Carsten picked up two strikeouts early in the seventh, but an error from Dillon Baker extended the inning. Carsten was chased after allowing three unearned runs to give Mississippi and a 6-5 lead. Jake Lynch came on to end the inning and pitched a scoreless 8th as well.
Zade Richardson led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and was replaced on the bases by Tyler Shaneyfelt, representing the tying run. Shaneyfelt stole second to move himself into scoring position, and Garrett Broussard brought him home with a single to tie the game 6-6. The Y'alls would load the bases with one out, and a wild pitch gave them the lead. Blomquist drew an RBI walk to end the scoring at 8-6.
Aidan McEvoy came on in the ninth with a clean inning and picked up his league-high 14th save of the season.
Florence and Mississippi return to Thomas More Stadium for Christmas in July Saturday night. LHP Evan Webster makes his first start of the second half and opposes RHP Sergio Sanchez. First pitch is set for 6:36 PM ET.
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