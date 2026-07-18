Titans Rally Past Bird Dawgs to Open Second Half

Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' AJ Wright

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' AJ Wright(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Following a four-day pause, the Ottawa Titans (30-26) kicked off the second half with a bang, defeating the Down East Bird Dawgs (26-32) by an 8-5 on Friday night.

AJ Wright gave the Titans the lead in the first, sending a two-run shot 364 feet to right for his tenth home run of the season. It marked the fifth consecutive season of ten or more homers for the veteran third baseman.

Evan Grills (win, 2-0) got the start coming off a rough two-inning outing and looked solid through the first three frames.

The Titans extended their lead in the bottom of the third as Taylor Wright sent a solo shot to right, putting the Titans up 3-0 and picking up his second hit of the night on his seventh long ball of the year.

Jake Steels doubled, Myles Smith got plunked, and Thomas Ferroggiaro extended the lead to 4-0 on an RBI single.

In the top of the fourth, Grills worked himself into a bases-loaded jam on a pair of singles and a hit by pitch. With one away, Trey Law reached on an error to make it 4-1. The Bird Dawgs plated another four runs, including a three-run blast from Kalae Harrison, to take a 5-4 lead. Only one of the five runs against Grills in the frame was earned.

The Titans took back the lead that same inning. Michael Fuhrman and Taylor Wright each singled to put runners on the corners, and Jackie Urbaez singled to bring in a run to tie the game at five apiece.

AJ Wright grounded out, but not without another run coming in to put the Titans back on top, 6-5.

Grills picked up his second win of the season, going six innings and allowing five runs, one earned, on six hits and a walk while striking out five. The veteran Canadian lefty notched his first quality start of the year.

Steels drove in a run in the sixth to make it 7-5, and Ferroggiaro drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to make it 8-5.

Liu Fuenmayor looked dominant through two innings of relief, allowing just one hit and striking out three. Brett Garcia (save, 10) picked up his tenth save of the season to close out the game with a scoreless ninth.

AJ Wright went 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBI while picking up his tenth home run of the season. Jake Steels went 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI. Thomas Ferroggiaro went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk. Taylor Wright went 3-for-4 with a walk, four runs, and his seventh home run of the season.

The Ottawa Titans are back in action with the second of a three-game series against the Down East Bird Dawgs on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Next week, the Titans hit the road for a six-game swing with stops in Tri-City and Trois-Rivières. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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