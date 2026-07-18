Boomers Homer Three Times to Capture Second Half Opener

Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers returned from the four-day Frontier League All-Star break with a victory, blasting three homers in a 9-3 decision over the Joliet Slammers at Wintrust Field on Friday night.

Joliet connected on a pair of homers in the first to build a 2-0 lead but the Boomers were able to come from behind. Anthony Calarco cut deficit in half with an RBI fielder's choice in the bottom of the first. Alex Calarco slammed a solo homer in the second to tie the game. Anthony Calarco put the Boomers ahead in the fourth with his 11th longball of the year. Will Prater pushed the lead to 5-2 with a two-run single. Alex Calarco followed with his second homer of the evening as the Boomers scored five runs before an out was recorded in the fourth. Joliet homered again in the fifth but the Boomers scored twice in the bottom of the inning to put the game away.

Alex Calarco tallied the fourth multi-homer game of the season by a member of the Boomers and finished with four RBIs. Anthony Calarco recorded four hits and drove home a pair. Schaumburg finished with 12 hits in the win. Banks Tolley also collected a pair of hits. Cole Cook spun the fifth consecutive quality start by the pitching staff, earning the win with a six-inning effort. Cook fanned six in tallying his fourth victory of the season. Jack Snyder and Aaron Glickstein combined to throw three scoreless innings of relief. The win marked the 13th of the season in comeback fashion.

The Boomers (27-30) continue the series on Saturday night at 6:30pm on Looney Tunes Night. Specialty jerseys will be worn and auctioned off to benefit the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity. The game, which is presented by Duly Health and Care, will also feature postgame fireworks. RHP Cole Zaffiro (0-2, 7.50) is slated to start for the Boomers against RHP Eric Turner (2-3, 4.86), who spent much of last year with Schaumburg. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 17, 2026

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