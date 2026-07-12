Boomers Walk Past Gateway

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers drew 11 walks and scored in four straight innings to log an 8-2 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies on Saturday night in the middle game of the final series before the All-Star break at Wintrust Field.

Gateway led early for the second consecutive night, plating a pair of two-out runs against starter Buddie Pindel in the second. Gateway would not score again and did not record another hit until the ninth inning. Jeff Nicol opened the scoring for the Boomers with his third homer of the year leading off the third. Kellum Clark coaxed a bases loaded walk to tie the game in the fourth with two outs before Cole Smith smacked a two-run double to hand the Boomers a 4-2 advantage. Schaumburg would add to the lead with a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the ninth to account for the final, drawing at least one walk in each of those frames.

Pindel worked six innings to earn his sixth win of the season. The All-Star allowed just two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Pindel faced the minimum from the end of the second through the sixth. Tanner Shears, Aaron Glickstein and Caleb Riedel all worked scoreless innings to close out the victory. Nicol, Banks Tolley and Christian Fedko all tallied two hits as the Boomers finished with 10. Alec Craig and Kyle Fitzgerald both drew three walks. Clark walked twice and has drawn six free passes in the two games of the series. All nine members of the lineup reached base.

The Boomers (26-29) will conclude the series with Gateway on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm in the rubber game. RHP Derek Salata (3-4, 5.28) will make his second start of the week against RHP Ben Gregory (1-1, 4.57). Sunday is Bark in the Park presented by Golf Rose Animal Hospital. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

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