Nothing, Zilch, Nada - Crushers Toss 14 Scoreless Innings and Sweep Doubleheader in Washington

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (25-31) put together the best pitched doubleheader in the history of doubleheaders, maybe ever on Saturday in Washington. They blanked the Frontier League's best Washington Wild Things (37-19) in 14 straight innings on their way to 5-0 and 2-0 wins, sweeping the doubleheader on the road in what is looking to be the most crucial series of 2026 thus far for the Crushers.

Game 1

It was a battle of the All-Star southpaws in game one - Crushers LHP Edwin Sanchez vs. LHP Kobe Foster, the frontrunner for Frontier League Pitcher of the Year as of the current date.

The Crushers decided to waste no time putting the pound on Foster. CF Sebastian Alexander launched the third pitch of the game way over the left field fence for a leadoff homer. Then, with two outs and two men on, 2B Luis Acevedo tucked a frozen rope off the left field foul pole for a three-run homer to put a 4-0 lead on Foster before Sanchez even toed the rubber.

Sanchez ascended to his All-Star status with a fantastic open to his start. He struck out two batters in each of the first three innings and sailed through five innings in the shortened seven-inning contest. He got through five scoreless innings with very few threats against him. Sanchez' final line: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K (professional high) on 91 pitches.

3B Pavin Parks added on a solo home run against Foster in the top of the 5th to extend the Lake Erie lead to 5-0. RHP Christian Scafidi and RHP Brandyn Sittinger combined to toss scoreless innings to finish the game, and Lake Erie walked away with a seven-inning shutout victory in game one.

Edwin Sanchez (5-2) was flawless in a winning effort, and Kobe Foster (6-2) addressed just his second loss of the season. Both of them have come at the hand of the Crushers.

Game 2

It is difficult at any level to sweep a doubleheader, but the Crushers had their eyes set on a twin-bill swipe on Saturday night, and they got an early offensive effort by 2B Luis Acevedo, who tucked an RBI double just fair down the right field line in the top of the 2nd to score RF Garret Pike and put Lake Erie up 1-0 early in game two.

Meanwhile, RHP Bob Helt was dealing for the second straight appearance. He went three hitless innings with three strikeouts against the Wild Things lineup and exited with the 1-0 lead.

In the 4th, LHP Brandon Scott came in as the back end of the piggyback. LF Anthony Brocato got the first Washington hit to lead off the inning, then he stole second base with one out to get into scoring position. Scott buckled down and induced two weak groundouts, stranding Brocato at third to maintain the 1-0 Lake Erie lead.

Scott got into some trouble again in the 5th after 3B Cole Fowler smoked a leadoff single, then C Billy Sullivan dropped down a sacrifice bunt back to the mound. The play was simple enough for Scott, but he threw wide to first base and Sullivan was safe, putting men on first and second with nobody out.

Then, things looked like they were about to get worse for Scott. On a pickoff attempt at second base, Scott threw the attempt into center field. Sullivan took off for second, but unbeknownst to him, Fowler stayed put at second base, and Sullivan was caught in a rundown. Despite his best efforts, Fowler never moved an inch and Sullivan was retired in the pickle for a crucial first out of the inning.

Scott then induced a tapper back to him for the second out, putting Fowler at third, but then the Lake Erie southpaw struck out 2B Antonio Monroy to end the inning, once again stranding the tying run just 90 feet away. Gutsy pitching when the Crushers needed it most.

Remember when Acevedo had the RBI double in the top of the 2nd? Pepperidge Farms remembers. Meanwhile, that was the last baserunner the Crushers managed against RHP Jack Brodsky until the top of the 6th inning.

LF Sebastian Alexander was plunked on the elbow guard on a two-strike pitch, putting a man on the pads for CF Joe Redfield. Alexander wasted no time stealing second, then he advanced to third on a wild pitch from Brodsky, setting up Redfield with just one out and the infield drawn in.

Redfield battled with two strikes, fouling off quality pitch after pitch until he finally connected for a deep fly ball to right field that was plenty deep enough to score Alexander for a massive insurance run. Lake Erie, without the use of a hit, plated their second run of the game and led 2-0.

LHP Wesley Culley came on in relief of Scott and tossed a scoreless 6th inning, then RHP Dawson Hargrove was given the nod to try and get his first professional save. He retired the Wild Things 1-2-3 in the 7th and final inning to complete 14 straight scoreless innings and secure the doubleheader sweep in hostile Washington against the best team in the Frontier League.

In game two, the Crushers had three people reach base. They won 2-0.

Brandon Scott (2-6) was awarded the win as the most effective (and gutsy) reliever. Jack Brodsky (1-1) despite a quality start and giving up just three base runners was handed the loss. Dawson Hargrove (1) was allotted his first professional save in a dominant 9th.

The Crushers pitching staff deserves every flower in the world for their performance on Saturday. The final line for the entire pitching staff: 14 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 16 K, and 2 W's. Team pitching at its finest in the most crucial series of the season for the Crushers.

The Crushers have an opportunity to sweep the final series before the All-Star Break as they match up against Washington one more time tomorrow, July 12th at 4:05pm.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

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