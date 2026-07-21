Tacos and Tequila this Saturday at ForeFront Field

Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The legendary Tacos & Tequila Festival returns to the Cleveland area for another massive throwback celebration this Saturday, July 25, 2026 at ForeFront Field, bringing the biggest names in 2000s hip-hop and R&B to ForeFront Field for one unforgettable day of nostalgia, flavor, and fun.

Headlined by Shaggy, this year's lineup promises the ultimate throwback day party with performances from Bow Wow, Chamillionaire, Xzibit, Trina, Frankie J, Bubba Sparxxx, Murphy Lee, MIMS, and festival favorite DJ Ashton Martin.

Additional activities throughout the day include an exotic car showcase, lucha libre wrestling, and the fan-favorite Chihuahua Beauty Pageant.

The festival features a variety of strong visual coverage opportunities, including:

- High-energy live performances

- Crowd and dance moments

- Lucha libre wrestling

- Chihuahua Beauty Pageant

- Exotic Car Showcase

- Food and vendor activations

- Festival lifestyle and fashion

- Group and community experiences

FEATURED LINEUP & PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

- 1:30 PM - VIP Gates Open

- 1:30 PM - DJ Ashton Martin

- 2:00 PM - GA Gates Open

- 3:00 PM - MIMS

- 3:45 PM - Murphy Lee

- 4:30 PM - Bubba Sparxxx

- 5:15 PM - Frankie J

- 5:45 PM - Chihuahua Pageant

- 6:00 PM - Trina

- 6:45 PM - Xzibit

- 7:30 PM - Chamillionaire

- 8:15 PM - Bow Wow

- 9:15 PM - Shaggy

Throughout the event:

- Lucha Libre Wrestling

- Exotic Car Showcase FOOD & LOCAL VENDORS The Tacos and Tequila Festival extends beyond the stage with a curated mix of local food vendors, including:

- Barrio Tacos (Cleveland, OH)

- Tortilla Street Food (Hillard, OH)

- Wholly Frijoles Mexican Street Food (Cleveland, OH)

- Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

A full list can be found at tacosandtequilafestival.com. EVENT DETAILS WHAT: Tacos and Tequila Festival Cleveland A nostalgia-packed throwback hip-hop celebration pairing chart-topping artists with bold flavors and high-energy fun. Produced by Social House Entertainment, Tacos & Tequila Festival transforms outdoor spaces across North America into unforgettable full-day parties for music lovers, taco fanatics, and good-time chasers.

Ages 21+

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 Gates Open: 1:30 PM (VIP); 2:00 PM (GA)

WHERE: ForeFront Field 2009 Baseball Blvd | Avon, OH 44011

TICKETS: Tickets available online at tacosandtequilafestival.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2026

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