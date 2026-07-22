Williams Dazzles on Mound; Booker's Throw Home Seals Series-Opening Victory

Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters pitcher Brian Williams

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters pitcher Brian Williams(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

PEARL, Miss. - Behind the right arm of Brian Williams, timely hitting and a dazzling defensive play by Kyle Booker, the Mississippi Mud Monsters (26-35) locked down a 3-2 series-opening victory against the Evansville Otters (35-24).

After getting swept on the road by the Florence Y'alls in their first series after the All-Star break, the Mud Monsters returned home to Trustmark Park Tuesday evening.

Having not lost a series opener at home this year, Mississippi looked to continue that trend with Williams taking the mound. Through five starts at home entering the matchup, Williams had compiled a 4.25 ERA.

Pitching against the Otters for the second time this season, the right-hander out of Texas got off to a great and efficient start, tossing a 1-2-3 first inning with back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame.

In Mississippi's first offensive opportunity, the bats threatened with two outs after Karell Paz extended his hitting streak to four games with a single before AJ Fritz followed with a walk to put two men on, but the Mud Monsters were unable to plate a run.

Both starters posted four scoreless innings before Evansville broke through against Williams for the first run of the game.

With one out, Dennis Pierce smashed a line drive right back up the middle that Williams ducked out of the way of.

Slater Schield fielded the ball at second and fired to Fritz at first, but the Mississippi first baseman could not squeeze the throw, allowing Pierce to reach safely.

Mark Black followed with a single to join Pierce, and with runners on first and second, Jackson, Mississippi, native Trey Bridges dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move both Otters into scoring position.

TJ Salvaggio followed by sending a fly ball to right field that was deep enough to allow Pierce to tag and score an unearned run, putting Evansville ahead 1-0.

Mississippi responded immediately in the home half of the inning with rookie shortstop Joshua Shelly leading off the inning with his first hit at home, a double off the base of the wall in left field.

Schield drew a free pass to put two Mud Monsters on base for Brayland Skinner, who grounded a ball that Evansville attempted to turn into a double play. With Skinner blazing down the baseline, the Otters were only able to get the force out at second.

Now with one out and runners on the corners, Kyle Booker grounded a ball to second baseman Amani Jones, who attempted to turn a double play but threw high to Salvaggio covering first, allowing everyone to reach safely as Shelly scored the tying run.

The seventh-inning stretch seemed to awaken the Mud Monsters offense as, in the bottom half of the inning, Shelly led off the frame with a single for his second hit of the day.

The next Mississippi batter, Schield, dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move Shelly into scoring position for Booker.

One batter later, Booker lined a single to drive in Shelly with the go-ahead run, giving Mississippi a 2-1 lead.

The lead would not hold for long as Evansville answered in the eighth after Ponder reached on an error when Travis Holt attempted a barehanded play on a bunt. The throw sailed wide of first, allowing Ponder to advance into scoring position.

After Williams recorded his sixth strikeout of the day, manager Jay Pecci emerged from the Mud Monsters dugout and called on Chris Barraza to relieve the right-handed starter.

The book was not yet closed on Williams as Barraza entered, and Ponder came around to score the tying run after Logan Brown delivered an RBI single.

Barraza recorded the final out of the inning, completing Williams' line at 7.2 innings pitched, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while walking none and striking out six.

In the bottom of the eighth, Mississippi put together its second lead-taking inning of the night when Victor Diaz reached on an infield hit with one out.

Diaz got a running start as Tevis Payne II sliced a ball down the right-field line. The Mud Monsters catcher came barreling around third base as the throw from right fielder Sam Linscott came home offline.

Diaz scored to send the Mud Monsters three outs away from victory with a 3-2 advantage.

Chris Barraza remained on the mound in the ninth. The first batter, Linscott, grounded a slow ball to second that Schield tried to flip to first, but with nobody covering the bag, the throw rolled into foul territory and sent Linscott to second.

Barraza stranded Linscott through the first two outs, striking out Pierce before getting Black to pop out on the infield.

Then, with Linscott at second, Bridges stepped to the plate in his hometown ballpark.

Barraza worked within one strike of the victory before Bridges lined a ball the opposite way into left field toward Booker.

With Linscott rounding third, Booker charged the ball and fired a strike to Victor Diaz at home plate.

Diaz held on to the throw and applied the tag to Linscott, ending the game in dramatic fashion as Mississippi secured the 3-2 victory.

The Mud Monsters continue their six-game series against the Otters Wednesday morning. The day game rings in the second Swamp Splash Day of the season, running from when gates open at 9:30 a.m. CT until first pitch at 11:00 a.m. CT. The festivities will feature sprinklers, slip 'n slides, giant hoses and a fire truck. A splash-free zone will be available from dugout to dugout. It will also be a What's on a Stick Wednesday featuring the weekly meat challenge from Country Pleasin' Sausage. Southpaw Art Joven (5-3, 5.72) gets the start for Mississippi while Evansville counters with right-hander Landon Willeman (2-4, 6.00).

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Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2026

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