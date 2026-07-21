Brockton Pulls Away Late to Defeat Slammers 5-2

Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers dropped the opening game of the series to the Brockton Rox, 5-2, on Tuesday at Slammers Stadium.

Joliet struck first with a run in the second inning before Brockton answered to even the score in the fourth. The Slammers regained the lead in the fifth inning, but the Rox once again responded with a run in the sixth to knot the game at 2-2.

The game remained deadlocked until the top of the eighth inning, when Brockton broke through with three runs to take a 5-2 lead.

The Slammers will look to even the series tomorrow night when they return to Slammers Stadium for Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2026

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