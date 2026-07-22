Bird Dawgs Explode for Four Runs in Ninth to Stun Aigles 7-5 in Series Opener

Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs motor around third

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs motor around third(Down East Bird Dawgs)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Quebec - The Down East Bird Dawgs trailed heading into the ninth inning but exploded for four runs to stun the Trois-Rivières Aigles 7-5 at Stade Quillorama Tuesday night, opening the series with a dramatic comeback win and improving to 28-33 on the season.

Trois-Rivières jumped ahead 2-0 on a Francesco Barbieri RBI single and a Gavin Roy RBI groundout in the third before the Bird Dawgs tied it in the fifth on a Colby Backus wild pitch score and a Trey Law RBI single. Stephen DiTomaso put Down East in front 3-2 with an RBI single in the seventh, but the Aigles answered with a Lizandro Rodriguez RBI single to tie it and a Liam Bushey sacrifice fly in the eighth to take a 4-3 lead.

The Bird Dawgs saved their best for last, erupting for four runs in the ninth as Yeniel Laboy doubled in a run, DiTomaso singled in a run and scored on a wild pitch, and Kalae Harrison added an RBI single to push the lead to 7-4.

Former Bird Dawg Emmanuel Tapia hit a solo homer against his former club in the ninth, but the Aigles came up short to set the final at 7-5.

Jace Miner delivered a quality start, allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Jack Hagan (2-1) earned the win with two innings of relief, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Greg Martinez collected his second save, allowing one run in the ninth with one strikeout and one walk.

Charles Lefebvre started for Trois-Rivières, allowing three runs on 10 hits over seven innings with five strikeouts and no walks. Alexander Castro (1-3) took the loss, surrendering four runs on five hits in Ã¢..." of an inning.

The Bird Dawgs (28-33) look to clinch the series Wednesday, July 22, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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