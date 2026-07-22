Wild Things Win Streak Snapped at Four by Lake Erie

Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things were defeated by Central division foe Lake Erie 5-1 Tuesday night in a mostly well-pitched game by the Wild Things. Kelvin Perez threw 6.1 innings of one-run ball but did not earn a decision in the loss.

Joe Redfield led off the game with a triple for Lake Erie and scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly to give the Crushers an early 1-0 lead. Washington responded in the bottom half of the first frame with a run of its own. Anthony Brocato doubled with two outs and was driven in by Andrew Czech to tie the game.

In the fourth and fifth innings, Perez got out of jams with runners on second and third and just one out to keep the Crushers at bay. In his first quality start of the year for Washington, Perez struck out six batters over 6.1 innings pitched, scattered three hits and allowed just one run. Perez's 6.1 innings pitched, six strikeouts and 99 pitches thrown were all single-game highs of his professional career.

Michael Foltz Jr., who entered in relief of Perez, closed out the seventh and threw a scoreless eighth for Washington.

In the ninth, Max Folkman entered for the Wild Things and surrendered the lead. Lake Erie used three free passes, a two-run double and another two-run hit to grab four runs in the ninth inning and jump out to a 5-1 lead.

Alex Garbrick, who started for Lake Erie on the mound, held the Washington offense to just three hits and one run over seven innings. Garbrick faced the minimum in his final six innings, before turning the game over to Kenny Pierson who earned the win out of the Crushers' bullpen.

The Wild Things return to action on Wednesday at EQT Park for the middle game of the series against Lake Erie with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. It's another Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania while all fans can enjoy Dollar Dogs all night long thanks to Berks Foods.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2026

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