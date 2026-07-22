ThunderBolts Take Shutout Loss
Published on July 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts fell out of first place as they were held to just five hits in their fourth straight loss, 5-0 to the Schaumburg Boomers at Ozinga Field Tuesday night.
Windy City starter Tyler Wehrle and Schaumburg's Ross Thompson were both excellent at the outset. Through the first three innings, the two teams combined for only one hit and three total base runners.
The Boomers (30-31) broke the stalemate in the top of the fourth. With one out, Anthony Calarco drew a walk and the next hitter, Kellum Clark, hit a two-run homer to make it 2-0. Wehrle walked back-to-back hitters after the homer and a sacrifice fly put Schaumburg up 3-0.
The best scoring chance for the ThunderBolts (29-31) came in the bottom of the fourth. Liam McArthur extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a leadoff single and Jared Beebe followed with a walk. After a fielder's choice put runners at the corners with one out, Thompson retired the next two batters to end the threat.
In the sixth, Schaumburg put the game away, scoring two more runs on two singles and an error, extending their lead to 5-0.
The Bolts managed three hits over the final five innings and did not get a runner past second base.
Thompson (7-2) tossed seven innings and earned the win. Wehrle (2-2) pitched well in his return from the injured list, but he took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits over five innings.
Game three of the series is scheduled for Wednesday morning for the second Splash Day of the year at Ozinga Field. Connor Blence (0-1, 10.38) makes his second pro start for the Bolts against Schaumburg's Cole Cook (4-6, 4.96). First pitch is set for 10:35 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
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