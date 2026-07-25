Crushers Come from Behind to Beat Grizzlies in Sauget

Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Sauget, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (28-36) came from behind to defeat the Gateway Grizzlies (29-33) in Sauget 8-5 on Friday night. The Crushers dismantled reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, Ben Harris in order to take the lead. The Grapes refused to give it up, evening their record on this roadtrip.

The Crushers entered Sauget with their work cut out for them. Grizzlies starter RHP Ben Harris had faced the Crushers twice this already season, and were yet to plate a run in 13 innings against the Gateway ace.

Lake Erie did not make their work any easier, as the Grizzlies took the lead early on a booming solo blast in the bottom of the 1st from recent acquisition DH Jose Cordoba.

In the 3rd inning, SS Jarrod Watkins battled Harris deep into the count and won the battle with a solo home run to even the score 1-1. It was the first time the Crushers scored against the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week all season.

The lead did not last long for the Grapes, as Gateway loaded the bases before SS Sawyer Smith cleared them on a double with two outs in the bottom of the 3rd.

Lake Erie loaded the bases in the 4th, and Watkins tapped a ball down the third base line in just the right spot to score 1B Jacob Tobias and cut the deficit in half. Then Harris plunked C Derek Vegas to score RF Garret Pike, but the Grapes still ended the inning down 4-3.

In the top of the 5th, 3B Pavin Parks drew a walk, and it came after an unconventional pitch timer violation on the pitch prior to the walk. Parks went first to third on a Tobias single, then he scored on a passed ball to tie the game 4-4.

The Crushers knocked Harris out of the game, but with two outs the Gateway 1B Bryson Horne booted a routine grounder that would have ended the inning. A run scored for the Crushers in the aftermath, then 2B Luis Acevedo blooped a single to plate a second run and give the Crushers a 6-4 lead.

Despite a rocky third inning, Crushers starter LHP Edwin Sanchez settled down and pitched another solid outing. His final statline: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, on an even 100 pitches.

In the 6th DH Joe Redfield manufactured a run all by himself in the 6th with a lead-off double. He stole third, then he scored on a wild pitch to extend the Lake Erie lead, 7-4.

In the 7th, the Grizzlies clawed back a run courtesy of a towering long-ball from CF Darryl Lee, making it just a 7-5 lead.

After Pike drew a walk in the 9th, LF Samuel Benjamin pounded a ball high against the left field wall to plate Pike for a valuable insurance run. Up 8-5, it would be the responsibility of RHP Brandyn Sittinger to see the game out.

Having recorded the final out of the 8th, Sittinger returned for the 9th to slam the door. He made quick work of the Grizzlies, retiring all four batters he faced for his 10th save of the season in the Crushers' 8-5 winner.

Edwin Sanchez recorded his team high sixth win of the season, as Sittinger collected save number 10. The Crushers issued Ben Harris his fifth loss of the 2026 campaign.

The Crushers continue the series with the Grizzlies tomorrow, July 25th at 7:30pm ET. Catch every game of the road trip live on HomeTeam Network. Fun promotional nights are on tap when the Crushers come home, like Copa De La Diversion, Star Wars Night, and more! Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 24, 2026

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