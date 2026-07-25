Four-Run First Leads Otters to Game Four Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (37-25) had another great all-around performance as they took game four of the six-game series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (27-37) on Friday night, 8-1.

Ryan Wiltse took the hill for Evansville against Sergio Sanchez for the Mud Monsters.

The Otters set the tone in the first inning, knocking five base hits and walking twice to bring in four runs, highlighted by Drey Dirksen's two-run double to secure his first RBI as an Otter.

Evansville would score another in the third inning to make it 5-0.

On the mound, Wiltse was able to escape traffic, walking five but not allowing any of them to score as he only gave up two hits. He finished the day with five scoreless innings and his fifth victory of the season.

The Otters would extend the lead further in the seventh inning. Trey Bridges hit a two-run triple, then scored on a shallow pop fly into right field from T.J. Salvaggio to make it 8-0.

Mississippi would score one in the bottom of the seventh, but the combination of Joe Morrissey, Chase Kriebel and Nolan Thebiay secured the win for Evansville.

Mississippi's bottom seven hitters in the lineup finished 1-24 while the team went 1-10 with runners in scoring position.

Evansville is now 37-25 after the win, tying the series at 2-2 and taking a 6-4 lead in the season-series.

The Otters attempt to take three straight in game five of six tomorrow against Mississippi at 6:01 p.m. CT at Trustmark Park.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 24, 2026

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