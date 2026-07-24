Morse Earns First Pro Win, Otters Shut out Monsters

Published on July 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (36-25) dominated on the mound and scored late as they took game three of the six-game series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (27-36) on Thursday night, 6-0.

It was another duel on the mound, just like in the first two games. Colby Morse was up for Evansville this time around against Tyler Campbell for Mississippi.

Nobody scored through the first six innings. Both pitchers were exquisite on the bump with Morse efficiently producing weak contact from the Monsters' hitters while Campbell escaped traffic in the third and fifth innings to keep it scoreless.

The Otters would break through in the seventh inning as Mark Black ripped a single into left field to score Logan Brown.

The dam would break open for the Otters' offense after that. Three more runs came across in the eighth inning on three singles and two walks. Jon Ponder made it 6-0 in the ninth with a two-run single to close the scoring.

Morse would finish with seven scoreless innings in his second professional start, putting together one of the best outings from an Otter this season. Alex Valdez and David Eckaus took care of business in the eighth and ninth innings to give Evansville its first 9-inning shutout since throwing the no-hitter on Opening Day.

Evansville rises to 36-25 on the season, with Colby Morse earning his first professional win. The Otters will try to even the series up in game four of six tomorrow against Mississippi at 6:30 p.m. CT at Trustmark Park.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2026

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