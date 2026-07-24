Campbell's Strong Start Spoiled in 6-0 Loss to Evansville

Published on July 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters pitcher Tyler Campbell

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters pitcher Tyler Campbell(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

PEARL, Miss. - Kyle Booker accounted for two of Mississippi's four hits as the Mississippi Mud Monsters (27-36) were shut out by the Evansville Otters (36-25) in a 6-0 loss Thursday evening at Trustmark Park.

Prior to the game three matchup, Tyler Campbell had faced the Otters once before in his first road start for the Mud Monsters earlier this season on June 20. Despite tossing a quality outing, the southpaw was handed the loss.

After waiting out a 15-minute rain delay, Campbell took the mound at Trustmark Park looking to help lift Mississippi over Evansville for the third straight game.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico, native began the day by retiring the first six men in order while picking up his first strikeout.

In the top of the third, Evansville picked up its first hit when Sam Linscott led off the frame with a base hit.

Linscott moved to second after stealing the bag but was left stranded after Campbell pitched his way out of the inning, picking up his second strikeout to send the game to the bottom half of the frame.

The Mississippi offense put runners on the corners in the bottom of the third after Samil De La Rosa began things with a walk and moved to second on a one-out groundout by Slater Schield.

Brayland Skinner then grounded a ball off Otters first baseman Dennis Pierce to move De La Rosa to third, but the threat was thwarted and the game remained scoreless.

In the top of the sixth, Campbell tossed his fourth 1-2-3 inning of the day to bring the game to the bottom half of the inning.

Booker picked up a two-out single for the third Mississippi hit of the day and stole second, but the Mud Monsters were still held scoreless by Evansville starter Colby Morse.

In the top of the seventh, Logan Brown led off with a single and moved to second after Marcos Gonzalez grounded one back to Campbell for the first out.

The left-hander got the second out on a pop out by Dennis Pierce, but Mark Back delivered an RBI single to put Evansville ahead 1-0.

After the Mud Monsters were retired in order in the bottom of the seventh, Campbell returned to the mound for the eighth and recorded one out before allowing back-to-back singles to TJ Salvaggio and Jon Ponder.

Brayden Sanders entered in relief, ending Campbell's outing.

Sanders inherited the two baserunners from Campbell and loaded the bases after issuing a walk to Amani Jones.

After striking out Brown for the second out of the inning, Sanders walked Gonzalez with the bases loaded to force home Evansville's second run of the game.

The next batter, Pierce, followed with a two-run single to extend the Otters' lead to 4-0.

Two of the runs were charged to Campbell, closing the book on Mississippi's starter. He allowed three runs across 7.1 innings on six hits while striking out four and walking none.

De La Rosa drew his second walk of the game to begin the bottom of the eighth inning, prompting Evansville manager Andy McCauley to turn to his bullpen and bring in right-hander Alex Valdez.

Valdez retired the side to strand De La Rosa at first.

Sanders remained on the hill for the top of the ninth and walked leadoff hitter Linscott.

Linscott advanced to second on a stolen base before moving to third on a wild pitch.

Still with no outs in the inning, Sanders walked Trey Bridges, who stole second to put runners in scoring position.

After recording the first out of the inning on a popout to first, Sanders surrendered a two-run single to Ponder to make it 6-0.

Jay Pecci turned to Gage Bihm to replace Sanders, and the right-hander struck out the two batters he faced to give Mississippi one final chance in the bottom of the ninth.

Booker collected his second hit of the day to lead off the inning before Evansville reliever David Eckaus entered to close out the game. Eckaus induced a ground ball from Karell Paz that erased Booker at second while allowing Paz to reach first.

The next two Mud Monsters were retired to secure Evansville's first victory of the six-game series, a 6-0 shutout.

The Mud Monsters continue their six-game series against the Otters with game four on Friday evening. Trustmark Park will turn back the clock with '90s Night. Celebrating everything the decade has to offer, sponsored by Metro Mechanical, the postgame fireworks show will be set to music from the era. Included in the festivities is a salute to WAPT's David Hartman. Right-hander Sergio Sanchez (1-1, 3.24) gets the start for Mississippi while Evansville counters with Ryan Wiltse (4-4, 4.37).

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Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2026

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