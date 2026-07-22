Otters Battle Late, Fall in Game Two

Published on July 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (35-25) came up just short again as they dropped game two of the six game series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (27-35) on Wednesday afternoon, 4-3.

Just like yesterday, it was another good pitching performance from the starters.

Only one run came in during the first five innings, Landon Willeman and Art Joven battling on the mound. Evansville had the lone run in the first five with an infield single from Jon Ponder that scored Drey Dirksen in the second inning.

The Otters would take a two-run lead in the sixth inning, but the Monsters would immediately respond with a Brayland Skinner home run to make it 2-1.

Mississippi tied the game in the seventh inning before taking the lead in the eighth for the second straight game. Two runs scored in the eighth inning to make it 4-2.

The Otters would make things interesting in the ninth inning, bringing it back to a one-run game on a Sam Linscott RBI single, but couldn't get the tying run across as they fell in their second straight one-run game.

Evansville is now 35-25 on the season and are currently 14-14 on the road. Tomorrow's game moves back to the evening as the Otters play game three against the Mississippi Mud Monsters at 6:30 p.m. CT at Trustmark Park.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2026

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