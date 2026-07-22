ThunderBolts Drop Fifth Straight, Lose Series against Boomers

Published on July 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill. - Although the Windy City ThunderBolts outhit the Schaumburg Boomers Wednesday afternoon, they came out on the wrong side of the final score, falling 5-4 at Ozinga Field.

Schaumburg (31-31) opened the scoring early, plating the first run just three hitters into the game in the top of the first.

It took until the fifth inning, when Jeff Nicol beat out what would've been an inning-ending double play, for the Boomers to score again as they extended their lead to 2-0.

The Windy City offense came alive in the bottom of the fifth. Liam McArthur led off the inning with a base hit and came around to score on a Jared Beebe RBI double. Justin Fogel followed that up with an RBI double of his own to score Beebe and tie the game 2-2.

The Boomers retook the lead immediately in the top of the sixth, plating three runs on an RBI double and a two-run homer.

The ThunderBolts (29-32) weren't done fighting just yet. In the bottom of the seventh, James Dunlap plated Beebe with the Bolts' third RBI double of the afternoon before Daryl Ruiz grounded out to score Fogel from third base to make it 5-4.

However, with two outs and two in scoring position, Victor Cerny grounded out to end the threat. The Schaumburg bullpen kept Windy City off the scoreboard in the eighth and ninth en route to a series-clinching win for the Boomers.

Cole Cook (5-6) picked up the win for Schaumburg, allowing two runs in six innings. Connor Blence (0-2) was hit with the loss for the Bolts, allowing three runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings. Caleb Riedel earned his eighth save behind a scoreless ninth.

The Bolts return to action Thursday for the final game of the series against the Boomers. Tyler Biddinger (2-0, 2.45) gets the start for the ThunderBolts as the Boomers counter with Cole Zaffiro (0-3, 6.55). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and broadcast information is available at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2026

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