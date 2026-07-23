Slammers Explode Early to Tie the Series against Brockton
Published on July 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Joliet Slammers News Release
JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers evened the series against the Brockton Rox with a commanding 9-2 victory on Boy Band Night at Slammers Stadium.
The Slammers wasted no time getting on the board, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Tyler Cerny was hit by a pitch to begin the rally, Jackson Valera doubled to right field to drive him home for the game's first run. Cam Suto followed with an RBI single to score Valera, and Patrick Ward capped off the inning with an RBI single to center field, giving Joliet an early 3-0 advantage.
After Brockton scored once in the top of the second, the Slammers answered with a five-run inning. Ian Battipaglia led off the inning with a single and later scored on Jackson Valera's RBI single. Tyler Cerny then worked a walk, and Blake Berry followed with another free pass to load the bases for Cam Suto. Suto made Brockton pay, launching a grand slam over the left-field wall to cap a five-run inning and extend Joliet's lead to 8-1.
The Slammers took advantage of timely hitting and Brockton miscues, putting the game firmly in their control after just two innings.
Brockton put another point on the board later in the game, but the Slammers never allowed the Rox to mount a comeback.
The two teams will face off in the rubber match tomorrow at Slammers Stadium for a 6:35pm first pitch.
Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2026
- Slammers Explode Early to Tie the Series against Brockton - Joliet Slammers
- Mines Split Twin Bill in Return to Skylands Stadium - Sussex County Miners
- Wild Things Come Back to Even Series with Lake Erie - Washington Wild Things
- Bird Dawgs Fall 6-4 to Aigles, Series Headed to Rubber Match Thursday - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Crushers Can't Put Away Washington, Sets up Rubber Match Thursday - Lake Erie Crushers
- Bats Stay Hot, Titans Cruise to Doubleheader Sweep of ValleyCats - Ottawa Titans
- ValleyCats Go Live from Troy, Drop Two to Ottawa - Tri-City ValleyCats
- ThunderBolts Drop Fifth Straight, Lose Series against Boomers - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Mud Monsters Stage Second Straight Eighth-Inning Comeback, Top Otters 4-3 - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Otters Battle Late, Fall in Game Two - Evansville Otters
- Boomers Hold off Windy City for Fourth Straight Win - Schaumburg Boomers
- Grizzlies Drop Middle Game in Florence - Gateway Grizzlies
- Pitching Rebounds, Offense Excels in 7-2 Win - Florence Y'alls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Joliet Slammers Stories
- Slammers Explode Early to Tie the Series against Brockton
- Brockton Pulls Away Late to Defeat Slammers 5-2
- Slammers Have Comeback Smothered in Late Loss against Boomers
- Slammers Get Early Lead and Stay Ahead to Even Series against Boomers
- Quick Lead Turns into Eventual Defeat for Slammers as Boomers Win First Game of Series