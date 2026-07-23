Slammers Explode Early to Tie the Series against Brockton

Published on July 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers evened the series against the Brockton Rox with a commanding 9-2 victory on Boy Band Night at Slammers Stadium.

The Slammers wasted no time getting on the board, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Tyler Cerny was hit by a pitch to begin the rally, Jackson Valera doubled to right field to drive him home for the game's first run. Cam Suto followed with an RBI single to score Valera, and Patrick Ward capped off the inning with an RBI single to center field, giving Joliet an early 3-0 advantage.

After Brockton scored once in the top of the second, the Slammers answered with a five-run inning. Ian Battipaglia led off the inning with a single and later scored on Jackson Valera's RBI single. Tyler Cerny then worked a walk, and Blake Berry followed with another free pass to load the bases for Cam Suto. Suto made Brockton pay, launching a grand slam over the left-field wall to cap a five-run inning and extend Joliet's lead to 8-1.

The Slammers took advantage of timely hitting and Brockton miscues, putting the game firmly in their control after just two innings.

Brockton put another point on the board later in the game, but the Slammers never allowed the Rox to mount a comeback.

The two teams will face off in the rubber match tomorrow at Slammers Stadium for a 6:35pm first pitch.







Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2026

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