Mud Monsters Stage Second Straight Eighth-Inning Comeback, Top Otters 4-3

Published on July 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters emerge from the dugout

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters emerge from the dugout(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

PEARL, Miss. - Wednesday morning's matchup saw the Mississippi Mud Monsters (27-35) complete their second straight eighth-inning comeback victory, topping the Evansville Otters (35-25), 4-3.

Looking to make it two wins in a row to start the six-game series, the Mud Monsters sent Art Joven to the hill for the morning start.

The southpaw toed the Trustmark Park rubber and had a bit of trouble locating his pitches, walking three batters in the top of the first.

The leadoff man, Jon Ponder, reached on a free pass to begin things, but a nifty back pick by the left-hander eliminated Evansville's first baserunner.

Later with two outs, Joven walked Logan Brown and Marcos Gonzalez to put two Otters aboard before striking out Sam Linscott swinging to end the frame.

In the second, Evansville scored the first run of the game after Drey Dirksen led off the inning with a walk.

The next batter, T.J. Salvaggio, singled with one out to put two men on before Trey Bridges grounded out to move both runners into scoring position.

Jon Ponder followed with two outs and beat out an infield single back to Joven, allowing Dirksen to score and give Evansville the early 1-0 advantage.

Held hitless through 4.1 innings, the Mud Monsters finally broke through against Evansville starter Landon Willeman in the home half of the fifth.

Samil De La Rosa erased the goose egg in the hit column with a single. Travis Holt followed with a hit of his own to put two men aboard for the first time all game, but Willeman escaped the inning without allowing a run.

With Evansville still leading 1-0 heading to the top of the sixth, Mississippi turned to Tristan House in relief.

Joven completed his day with 5.0 innings, allowing one run on six hits while walking five and striking out four.

House walked the first batter he faced, Salvaggio, who then stole second. Bridges followed with an RBI double to increase Evansville's lead to 2-0.

Still with no outs and a runner on second, an offering from House clipped Ponder to put two runners aboard.

The first out came when Dennis Pierce dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move both Otters into scoring position.

The next batter, Brown, grounded a ball to first that AJ Fritz fielded and fired home, catching Bridges in a rundown for out number two.

House escaped the inning, allowing just the lone run.

With Evansville now leading 2-0, the Mud Monsters stepped up in the bottom of the sixth looking for a response, and Brayland Skinner provided just that.

With one out in the inning, the 2026 Frontier League All-Star clobbered an offering from Willeman onto the roof of the Farm Bureau Grill & Patio for his fourth home run of the year, a solo shot to make it a 2-1 game.

With new life, Mississippi sent Dallas Woolfolk to the hill in place of House. Woolfolk tossed a 1-2-3 inning, striking out the final two batters to send the game to the bottom of the seventh, where the Mud Monsters offense continued to build momentum.

After Holt picked up his second single of the day to start the inning, Tevis Payne II was hit by a pitch from Evansville reliever Joe Morissey, putting two Mississippi runners aboard.

One batter later with one out, Victor Diaz came off the bench as a pinch-hitter and delivered a game-tying RBI single to knot the game at 2-2.

Mississippi's bats made it three straight scoring innings after Karell Paz and Fritz reached on back-to-back singles to begin the bottom of the eighth.

With one out, De La Rosa dunked his second single of the afternoon into right field to score Paz and give the Mud Monsters a 3-2 lead.

De La Rosa was tagged out trying to stretch the hit into a double, allowing Fritz to advance to third.

Later, on a 1-1 count to Payne II, Evansville reliever Anthony Tomczak's offering popped out of Drey Dirksen's mitt for a passed ball, allowing Fritz to score and extend Mississippi's lead to 4-2.

Now three outs away, Connor Langrell entered for the save opportunity. The leadoff batter, Brown, reached on an error before Gonzalez singled to put two aboard.

Linscott then singled home Brown to make it a one-run game, but with Gonzalez at second and Linscott at first, Langrell induced a flyout for the first out before striking out the final two batters to secure the save and Mississippi's second straight victory.

The Mud Monsters continue their six-game series against the Otters Thursday evening, getting spooky with Midsummer Halloween - Scream 30th Anniversary. Bring all your Halloween spirit to Trustmark Park and dress in your favorite costumes. It is also Thirsty Thursday, featuring Beer Batter, $2 16-ounce domestic draft beers and Postgame Adults Run the Bases presented by Elite PT. Mississippi tabs left-hander Tyler Campbell (3-2, 4.87) for the start. Evansville counters with right-hander Colby Morse (0-0, 7.71).

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Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2026

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