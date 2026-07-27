Mud Monsters Open the Factory Doors for Five Days of Golden Ticket Giveaways

Published on July 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - Somewhere in Pearl, five Golden Tickets are waiting to be claimed.

The Mississippi Mud Monsters are turning the countdown to Golden Ticket Night into five days of increasingly enormous giveaways, with one fan selected as a Golden Ticket winner every day from Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31.

There is no need to search inside a mountain of chocolate bars. Fans simply need to secure their tickets for Golden Ticket Night (Friday, July 31st), when the Mud Monsters celebrate 55 years of Willy Wonka with baseball, candy-coated chaos and a Fireworks Friday spectacular at Trustmark Park.

Each prize gets bigger as the week continues. By Friday, one fan will receive the Ultimate Golden Ticket, featuring every experience awarded throughout the week plus admission to every remaining Mud Monsters home game in 2026.

"Willy Wonka found five Golden Tickets, so we decided we should probably do the same," said Mississippi Mud Monsters Assistant General Manager David Kerr. "We may not have a chocolate river or an army of Oompa Loompas, but we do have premium seats, a pitcher's mound, a suite, season tickets and a willingness to give all of it away."

The five-day tour through the Mud Monsters' own world of pure imagination begins Monday.

MONDAY, JULY 27

THE BCI CLUB GOLDEN TICKET

One winner will receive a BCI Club upgrade for Golden Ticket Night, trading an ordinary Friday night for one of the most premium experiences inside Trustmark Park.

No fizzy lifting drinks are necessary to reach the club seats.

TUESDAY, JULY 28

THE FIRST PITCH GOLDEN TICKET

One winner will receive the opportunity to step onto the field and throw a ceremonial first pitch before Friday night's game.

Accuracy is encouraged, but unlike Mike Teavee, the winner will not be made smaller if the pitch misses the strike zone.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

THE SUITE GOLDEN TICKET

One winner will receive a private suite for 24 guests at a remaining 2026 Mud Monsters home game.

The winner may bring family, friends, co-workers or 23 people willing to confirm that snozzberries do, in fact, taste like snozzberries.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

THE 2027 SEASON TICKET

One winner will receive two full-season tickets for the entire 2027 Mississippi Mud Monsters season.

Unlike an Everlasting Gobstopper, the baseball season does eventually end. This prize will make sure the winner is inside Trustmark Park for all of it.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

THE ULTIMATE GOLDEN TICKET

Friday's final winner will receive nearly everything but the keys to the factory:

- A BCI Club upgrade for Golden Ticket Night

- The opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch

- A private suite for 24 guests at a remaining 2026 home game

- Two full-season tickets for the 2027 Mud Monsters season

- Admission to every remaining 2026 Mud Monsters home game

"That is a premium upgrade, a first pitch, a suite full of friends, the rest of this season and all of next season," Kerr said. "Even Veruca Salt would have a difficult time asking for more."

Fans who purchase tickets online for Golden Ticket Night will be entered into the drawings. Eligible fans who secured their tickets before the promotion began will also be included because, in this factory, buying early should be rewarded.

Full-season ticket holders have already found their way onto the guest list and are automatically entered.

Flex-plan and general admission pass holders must redeem their tickets specifically for the July 31 game to become eligible.

Eligible fans remain in every upcoming drawing until they win. Once someone claims a Golden Ticket, that fan will be removed from the remaining drawings, ensuring five different winners throughout the week.

The earlier a fan purchases or redeems tickets, the more drawings that fan will be eligible to win.

"Charlie Bucket had to wait until the very last ticket," Kerr said. "Our fans do not have to take that chance. Secure your spot early, stay in the drawing and see where the week takes you."

Golden Ticket Night takes place Friday, July 31, when the Mud Monsters host the Schaumburg Boomers at Trustmark Park.

The celebration of 55 years of Willy Wonka will conclude with a Fireworks Friday show. Candy is expected. Baseball is guaranteed. Turning into a giant blueberry remains highly unlikely.

Tickets for Golden Ticket Night are available now at:

https://www.mudmonstersbaseball.com/tickets/weekly/

Complete eligibility requirements, drawing deadlines, prize details and restrictions will be outlined in the promotion's official rules.







Frontier League Stories from July 27, 2026

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