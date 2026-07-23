Bird Dawgs Fall 6-4 to Aigles, Series Headed to Rubber Match Thursday

Published on July 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs utility player Yeniel Laboy

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs utility player Yeniel Laboy(Down East Bird Dawgs)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Quebec - The Down East Bird Dawgs rallied twice but could not complete the comeback, falling 6-4 to the Trois-Rivières Aigles at Stade Quillorama Wednesday night to even the series at one game apiece and set up a rubber match Thursday.

Trois-Rivières jumped out to a 3-0 lead through three innings on a bases-loaded walk from Lizandro Rodriguez, a John Montes sacrifice fly in the second, and a Sam Franco solo homer in the third.

Colby Backus pulled the Bird Dawgs within one with a two-run single in the fourth to make it 3-2, but the Aigles answered with two runs in the fifth on an RBI single from Cole Hill and an RBI groundout from Justin Farmer to push the lead to 5-2.

Yeniel Laboy cut it back to two with a two-run single in the sixth, but Liam Bushey's homer in the seventh provided the insurance run to close out the 6-4 final.

Miguel Cirino (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits over three innings with four strikeouts and four walks.

Harley Gollert (1-5) earned the win for Trois-Rivières, allowing four runs on eight hits over seven innings with three strikeouts and three walks. MacCallan Conklin closed it out, striking out three to collect the save.

The Bird Dawgs (28-34) look to take the rubber match Thursday, July 23, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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