Boomers Hold off Windy City for Fourth Straight Win

Published on July 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers held off the Windy City ThunderBolts on the road Wednesday morning, securing a fourth consecutive victory with a 5-4 decision.

The Boomers did not trail in the contest and haven't trailed in the entirety of the first three contests in the series. Kyle Fitzgerald walked with one away in the opening inning, stole second before moving to third on an error and scored the first run of the game on an RBI groundout from Anthony Calarco. The lead reached 2-0 in the fifth when Jeff Nicol knocked home Banks Tolley with a fielder's choice. Windy City plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the score but Schaumburg immediately answered with three in the sixth. Kellum Clark plated Fitzgerald with an RBI double and Banks Tolley connected on his fourth homer of the year, a two-run shot, to make the score 5-2. Windy City plated a pair of runs in the seventh but left the tying run at third. The bullpen held the rest of the way as Schaumburg tabbed the victory.

Cole Cook spun his third consecutive quality start, earning his fifth win of the season by working six innings. Cook allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Tanner Shears and Holland Townes both recorded holds with Townes tossing 1.2 scoreless innings. Caleb Riedel issued a rare walk to start the ninth but induced a double play to end the game and pick up his seventh save. Schaumburg won despite managing just six hits. Cole Smith collected three hits with Clark adding two. Fitzgerald reached base three times on walks and scored twice in the decision.

The Boomers (31-31) are back at the .500 mark and will conclude the four-game series at Windy City on Thursday night at 6:35pm. RHP Cole Zaffiro (0-3, 6.55) is scheduled to make the start while Windy City counters with RHP Tyler Biddinger (2-0, 2.45). The Boomers return home on Friday night for Star Wars Night on an evening which will feature postgame fireworks and a drone show. Drone shows are presented by SkillUp. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2026

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