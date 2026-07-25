Early Deficit Too Much to Overcome as Otters Top Mud Monsters, 8-1

Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters' Tevis Payne II on game night

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters' Tevis Payne II on game night(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

PEARL, MS - Held scoreless through 6.2 innings, the Mississippi Mud Monsters (27-37) were unable to overcome an early deficit in an 8-1 loss to the Evansville Otters (37-25) Friday evening.

Looking to rebound from a shutout loss in game three, the Mud Monsters turned to right-hander Sergio Sanchez for the start.

In his last start at Trustmark Park, and his first since 2023, the San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, native was elite, retiring the first 11 Florence batters he faced.

Pitching against the Otters for the first time this season, Sanchez took the bump and his first offering was grounded past a diving Joshua Shelly and into left field for a base hit.

Amani Jones followed with a single of his own, and Ponder moved to third to put runners on the corners for the Otters.

The next batter, Logan Brown, dropped a sacrifice bunt down the first-base line that Sanchez fielded, but Ponder crossed with the first run of the game to make it 1-0 Evansville.

Marcos Gonzalez singled to put runners on the corners with one out before Dennis Pierce drew a walk to load the bases.

Drey Dirksen tacked on two with a two-run double, and Sam Linscott added an RBI on an infield hit to make it 4-0 before the inning was over. After Sanchez walked his second batter of the inning to load the bases for the second time, he got a timely double-play ground ball off the bat of TJ Salvaggio to end the inning.

The Mud Monsters threatened to answer in their first opportunity at the plate after Brayland Skinner drew a walk and stole second and third. Evansville starter Ryan Wiltse then loaded the bases by walking Travis Holt and Karell Paz with two outs.

Victor Diaz worked the count full but took a pitch that home plate umpire Jose Muriente called strike three, thwarting Mississippi's chance at a rally.

Evansville was held scoreless in the second but resumed extending its lead in the top of the third.

Pierce drew a walk to begin the inning and moved to second on a groundout before coming around to score Evansville's fifth run on Linscott's second RBI base hit of the day.

Kyle Booker picked up the first hit for Mississippi to lead off the bottom of the third inning and moved all the way to third after AJ Fritz drew a walk.

Travis Holt grounded into a double play that advanced Booker to third, but Wiltse escaped the inning without allowing a run.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Booker softly hit a ground ball to third that he beat out for both his second hit and Mississippi's second hit of the day.

The next batter, Fritz, put good wood on the ball but lined out to second to end the inning.

Sanchez completed six innings of work, going deeper than any of his previous starts while allowing five runs on eight hits, walking four and striking out five.

Braden Forsyth entered out of Mississippi's bullpen and walked the first batter he faced before allowing Dirksen to double for his second two-base hit of the game, putting the Otters in scoring position.

One batter later, with one out, Bridges lined Forsyth's offering into right field over Tevis Payne II's head for a bases-clearing triple to make it 7-0 Evansville.

Bridges tagged from third on a fly ball down the right-field line by the next batter, Salvaggio, and scored to extend Evansville's advantage to 8-0.

The Mud Monsters' scoring drought came to an end after 15.2 innings in the bottom of the seventh.

Payne II reached on a one-out walk and, one batter later with two outs, Brayland Skinner lined a single up the middle for the Mud Monsters' third hit of the day, moving Payne II to third.

Booker followed with his third hit of the day, an RBI single into right field to cut the deficit to 8-1.

Forsyth continued his relief outing into the top of the eighth and tossed a 1-2-3 inning to send the game to the home half of the frame.

Chase Kriebel entered for the bottom of the eighth and retired the Mud Monsters in order, carrying the game into the ninth.

Tristan House replaced Forsyth in the top of the ninth, and Pierce started the inning with a single.

House then induced a 4-6-3 double play, Fritz to Shelly to Paz, for the first two outs of the inning.

The next batter, Linscott, grounded a ball to Shelly, who fired wide of first, allowing Evansville to gain a two-out baserunner.

Bridges followed with a double to put the Otters in scoring position, but House ended the inning without allowing a run.

Kriebel remained on the mound for the bottom of the ninth as the Mud Monsters came to the plate for their final chance.

With one out, Payne II singled to reach, and during Shelly's at-bat, Kriebel worked the count full before leaving the game after feeling unwell.

Nolan Thebiay entered in relief for Evansville and struck out Shelly for out number two before Skinner singled for his second hit of the day and Booker drew a walk to load the bases.

Despite the late threat, Thebiay recorded the final out to secure the second consecutive win for the Otters by an 8-1 final.

The Mud Monsters continue their six-game series against the Otters on Saturday evening. The game will feature Back-to-School Night, highlighted by a special Mud Monsters-themed backpack giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under. The promotion is presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. Kids Run the Bases will also take place following the game. Southpaw John Walsh (1-1, 3.24) gets the start for Mississippi, while Junior Cerda (2-0, 3.12) starts for Evansville.

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