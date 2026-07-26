Beebe Homer Completes Thunderbolts' Comeback

Published on July 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Jared Beebe hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, delivering the Thunderbolts a 12-11 win over the Florence Y'alls at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

The Bolts (30-34) found themselves in a big early hole as Florence (34-30) scored six runs on seven hits in the top of the first. Milo Rushford's three-run homer was the big hit in the inning.

It didn't take long for the Bolts to respond Victor Cerny hit a three-run homer of his own in the bottom of the first as part of a four-run rally that cut the deficit to two.

After the Y'alls added one in the second, Windy City came back to tie the score. In the bottom of the third, Tony Livermore hit an RBI double and Josue Urdaneta singled home a run to make it 7-6. Livermore then came home on a double steal, tying it up.

Florence regained the lead with a four-run fifth, getting a three-run bomb from Zade Richardson. The Bolts' bullpen took over from there, retiring 11 straight Y'alls and not allowing another run.

Windy City chipped away. Justin Fogel hit a two-run double in the fifth and Robbie Ayers had an RBI single in the eighth, to tighten the score to 11-10.

That set the stage for Beebe, who came up with a runner on base in the bottom of the ninth and hammered an 0-1 pitch inside the left field foul pole to win the game 12-11.

Carter Delaney (8-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win and Will Carsten 90-1) took the loss.

The series wraps up on JULIE Family Sunday afternoon. Ramon Rodriguez (0-1, 8.44) makes the start for the Bolts against Florence's Isaac Milburn (2-3, 5.12). First pitch from Ozinga Field is set for 1:05 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2026

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