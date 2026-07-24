Bolts' Comeback Bid Falls Short in Loss

Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL- The Windy City ThunderBolts nearly erased a seven-run deficit Thursday night, but their late comeback fell just short in a 9-8 loss against the Schaumburg Boomers at Ozinga Field.

Schaumburg (32-31) jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the first inning.

The ThunderBolts (29-33) answered with two runs in the bottom of the first to tie the game. Liam McArthur walked and scored on a Michael Sandle sacrifice fly. Jared Beebe singled and later scored on an error.

Schaumburg broke the game open with five runs in the second. Kellum Clark highlighted the inning with a two-run homer, helping the Boomers build a 7-2 advantage.

The Boomers then added one run each in both the fourth and fifth innings.

The Bolts' comeback began in the bottom of the seventh when they loaded the bases and Daryl Ruiz hit an RBI fielder's choice.

Windy City kept the momentum going in the eighth, plating five runs on six hits, while taking advantage of two Schaumburg errors. Ten ThunderBolts came to the plate in the inning, trimming the deficit to one run. With the bases loaded and one out, the Bolts had a golden opportunity to complete the comeback, but Schaumburg held off the rally with a double play and preserved the lead.

Tom Vincent (2-0) earned the win in relief for Schaumburg.

Tyler Biddinger (2-2) took the loss after allowing eight runs on 10 hits over four innings. Matthew Bohnert settled things down with three innings of relief, allowing one run, before Blaise Wilcenski and Justin Lovell combined for two scoreless innings.

The Bolts begin a new series on Friday against the Florence Y'alls. Dante Maietta (1-1, 3.91) starts for the ThunderBolts. Friday is Beggars Pizza and Fireworks Friday at Ozinga Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Broadcast details can be at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 24, 2026

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