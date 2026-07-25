Wild Things Use Homers, Brodsky QS to Win Weekend Opener

Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things offense slammed three home runs as they took down the Brockton Rox by the score of 7-3 in the first of a three-game series at EQT Park, Friday night.

Caleb Ketchup, Cole Fowler and Anthony Brocato all hit homers to total all seven runs scored tonight by the Wild Things.

The Rox opened the scoring in the top of the second inning as Tommy Kretzler hit a two-run home run to left field. The Wild Things would answer in the bottom half of the third as an Andrew Czech single and Wagner Lagrange walk set up a Ketchup three-run home run off the face of the scoreboard in left-center field for his 11th long ball of the season.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Wild Things would plate four more runs. Brocato led off the frame by belting a solo shot over the centerfield fence for his 19th long ball this season. Later that inning, Fowler hit an opposite-field three-run homer, his ninth of the season, to extend the Wild Things lead to 7-2.

Right-handed pitcher Jack Brodsky made his fourth start of the season for the Wild Things, delivering a quality start. Brodsky tossed seven innings and gave up three runs on seven hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out four on 107 pitches. Brodsky earned the win, improving to 3-1 on the season while Rox starting pitcher Eli Majick took the loss moving to a 2-4 record for the season.

Southpaw Colt Anderson and right-hander Eldridge Armstrong III combined for scoreless eighth and ninth innings to shut the door on the Rox.

The Wild Things will take on the Rox tomorrow night at EQT Park. It is Christmas in July at the ballpark, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Nutcracker ornament presented by Coen Markets.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 24, 2026

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