Broussard's Two-Homer Night Paces Florence

Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (34-29) defeated the Windy City ThunderBolts 4-3 on Friday night, led by strong pitching and a big night from Garrett Broussard at the plate.

It was all Garrett Broussard early when he put Florence on the board with a solo shot in the second to open the scoring. The All-Star third baseman came up again in the third and rifled a two-run missile for his second blast of the game, giving Florence a 3-0 lead. Returning to his home ballpark from last season, these were Broussard's fifth and sixth blasts of the season.

Florence chased the Windy City starter in the fourth when Tyler Shaneyfelt produced an RBI groundout to score Jackson Tucker to take a 4-0 lead.

Evan Webster commanded the mound against Windy City after getting hit around by the Bolts his last time at Ozinga Field. The Louisville alum finished with 5.1 innings, allowing just one earned run on seven hits to secure his league-high ninth win.

Up 4-2 in the sixth, Jett Lodes relieved Webster with 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball. Jake Lynch handled the eighth with a scoreless inning as well. Will Carsten took over in the ninth and allowed a run but hung on to secure his first save of the season in a 4-3 Florence win.

Florence returns for game two of the three-game series against the Bolts on Saturday night. RHP Nathan Lawson looks to keep rolling against Windy City's RHP AJ Campbell. First pitch set for 7:05 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 24, 2026

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