Slammers Power Past Brockton 10-2 to Claim Series Victory

Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers captured the series against the Brockton Rox with a convincing 10-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at Slammers Stadium.

After three scoreless innings, the Slammers broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Jackson Valera led off the inning with a double before Jackson Beaman launched a two-run home run to left field to give Joliet a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Peyton Carr worked a two-out walk and came around to score on Kadon Morton's RBI double, extending the Slammers' advantage.

Brockton answered with a run in the top of the fifth, but Joliet put the game out of reach with a seven-run sixth inning.

Blake Berry got the rally started by launching a solo home run to right field. Cam Suto later worked a walk before Jackson Beaman singled, and Peyton Carr followed with a base hit to put runners on the corners. Kadon Morton and Brandon Heidal each drew walks to force in a run, while Tyler Cerny added another free pass to make it 6-1. Jackson Valera then delivered a two-run single to center field, scoring Ian Battipaglia and Tyler Cerny to cap the seven-run inning and give the Slammers a commanding 10-1 lead.

The Rox added their final run in the seventh inning, but the Slammers' pitching staff shut the door the rest of the way to secure the 10-2 victory.

Powered by two home runs and a pair of big offensive innings, the Slammers claimed the series over Brockton and will now turn their attention to the next stop on the schedule.







Frontier League Stories from July 24, 2026

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