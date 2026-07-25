Bird Dawgs Fall 6-5 on Walk-Off Bunt as Capitales Rally from Three Down in Ninth

Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs trot home

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs trot home(Down East Bird Dawgs)

QUÉBEC CITY, Québec - The Down East Bird Dawgs led 5-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth but could not hold on, as Eddie Hacopian delivered a walk-off bunt single to cap a three-run Québec rally and lift the Capitales to a 6-5 victory at Stade CANAC Friday night, dropping Down East to 28-36.

Ali LaPread broke up Braeden Allemann's perfect game bid with a single up the middle in the fifth before Jacob Corson doubled him home to give the Bird Dawgs a 1-0 lead.

Down East extended the advantage in the seventh as Colby Backus hit a ground-rule double to drive in a run, and Yeniel Laboy followed with a two-run homer to push the lead to 4-0.

Québec answered immediately with a three-run homer from Antonio Valdez to cut it to 4-3 before Kalae Harrison singled in a run in the eighth to restore a two-run cushion at 5-3.

The Capitales rallied in the ninth as Kyle Crowl singled in a run, Torin Montgomery drove in another on a single to the pitcher, and Hacopian ended it with a walk-off bunt single to complete the stunning comeback to set the final at 5-3.

Tanner Duncan made his first start since 2017, delivering three scoreless innings on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Greg Martinez (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits over 1Ã¢..." innings with four walks and one strikeout.

Allemann was dominant for Québec, carrying a perfect game into the fifth before finishing with 6Ã¢..." innings, three runs allowed, no walks, and a season-high 11 strikeouts. Nelvin Correa (4-3) earned the win with a perfect ninth.

The Bird Dawgs (28-36) look to even the series Saturday, July 25, at 7:05 p.m. ET at Stade CANAC.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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