ValleyCats Rally Comes up Just Short in Loss to New Jersey
Published on July 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats mounted a ninth-inning rally, but ended up a run short, 9-8, to the New Jersey Jackals in front of 3,132 fans on Hispanic Heritage and Kids in Free Night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on July 24.
Ian Walters drove in a run, and Tri-City (25-39) had the tying run on second before the Jackals finished things off.
New Jersey (35-28) used seven pitchers in the game, with none going more than 2.1 innings. It was the ninth win in the last ten for the Jackals, who moved into first place in the Frontier League's Atlantic East.
ValleyCats first baseman Brayden Jobert had a no-doubter to right that left the bat at 102 mph for his 11th home run of the season in the first. The single swing drove in three to put Tri-City up early. Jobert then went right back to it with his second home run, a solo shot, to left in the seventh.
David Glancy was 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Kai Moddy drove in two.
Chard Gartland struck out three over 5.2 innings in the start for Tri-City be fore Noah Estrella took over and went the final 3.1 innings with four strikeouts.
The second Bark in the Park Night for the season, presented by Benson's Pet Center, is set for Saturday, July 25. The night will also be Christmas in July at The Joe and Girl Scouts Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The weekend fun wraps up with Sunday Funday presented by Highmark BSNENY on Sunday, July 26, leading into SouthPaw's Birthday Party and Jewish Heritage Night. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with reading sessions with ValleyCats players and an on-field catch for families leading into first pitch at 5 p.m. Children of all ages can run the bases postgame.
The homestand is the final time to catch the 'Cats in action at home until August 4, when they take on the Quebec Capitales.
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