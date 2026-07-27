Wild Things Escape Homestead with Dramatic Sudden Death Victory

Published on July 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - In the series finale, Washington won the game in sudden death against the visiting Brockton Rox. It was Eldridge Armstrong III who worked a scoreless sudden death frame, stranding the winning run at second to cap a dramatic win that also featured Washington trailing 5-3 entering its half of the eighth inning.

Newly acquired starter Ben Kowalski did not receive a decision but made a quality first impression, going six innings while giving up two earned runs, walking one and striking out five. Kowalski was signed before the game, after a release from Kane County (American Association) last week. Kowalski did not receive a decision.

Brockton struck first with an Evan Giordano home run to center with two outs in the top of the first inning. Washington battled back quickly. Kowalski struck out four of the next six batters he faced and Jeff Liquori gave the Wild Things the lead with a two-run home run, his 10th of the season.

An error by Brockton's second baseman in the third inning allowed Kyle Edwards to reach base safely. Back-to-back hits by Wagner Lagrange and Andrew Czech helped Washington extend their lead by one. The next inning, Tommy Kretzler hit Brockton's second solo homer of the game to tie the game 3-3.

The Washington bullpen gave up three-consecutive walks with two outs in the top of the seventh and a wild pitch with the bases loaded scored the speedy Austin White to make the game 4-3 in favor of Brockton. An RBI double from Scott Seeker in the next inning extended Brockton's lead once more.

In the eighth, Ketchup hit a deep sacrifice fly to center field to score Lagrange from third which made the score 5-4, with Washington still trailing. With one out in the bottom of the ninth Anthony Brocato came in to pinch hit for Isaias Quiroz. Brocato stared the first offering down the middle, but barreled the next pitch 426 feet to straightaway center to tie the game 5-5 and send it to extras.

All-Star reliever Landon Ginn gave up one unearned run and struck out three to retire the side in the tenth. A Liquori sacrifice fly tied the game at six apiece, where the official score would remain.

Following Caleb Ketchup being punched out on a ball that was well below the strike zone, the Washington centerfielder was ejected from the game and Tom Vaeth was run from it in the ensuing argument. That forced Washington to elect to pitch and bring in Eldridge Armstrong III for sudden death. He made the play on Brockton's sac bunt then struck out All Star catcher Derek Bender and got Jack-Thomas Wold to pop out to third to end the game.

The Wild Things will now head on the road for six East Coast games and will continue their matchups against the Rox with a three-game series in Brockton beginning early on Tuesday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 26, 2026

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