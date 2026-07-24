Wild Things Ride Pro and Season Debuts to Rubber Game Win

Published on July 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. The Washington Wild Things took the series with a 4-3 win against the Lake Erie Crushers Thursday. The story of the game for Washington was players making their season debuts for the club. Starter Drew Stegura made his pro debut and got the win after five strong frames, Eldridge Armstrong III earned a hold over two scoreless and a returning Wagner Lagrange drove in three with a multi-hit night which included the 45th homer of his Washington career.

Washington got the game started in the bottom of the first when second baseman Antonio Monroy hit a single before Connor Peek followed with a fielder's choice before stealing second. Wild Things star first baseman Andrew Czech hit an RBI double to center field to score Peek, making it 1-0 Wild Things.

After an empty second inning by both teams, Lake Erie took the lead in the top of the third inning. After Stegura walked Joe Redfield, to put runners on the corners, a double steal by Redfield and Jett allowed the Crushers to tie the game at 1-1. Sebastian Alexander hit a triple to score Redfield and give the Crushers their first lead of the game, making it 2-1.

Washington would respond an inning later in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two to make it a 3-2 game. Jeff Liquori got the Wild Things started, then two batters later left fielder Wagner Lagrange hit a monster two-run shot to give the Wild Things the lead.

After an empty fifth, the Wild Things added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Washington got the inning started with a Ketchup double and two batters later Lagrange hit a run-notching single to make it 4-2, Washington.

The Crushers were able to cut Washington's lead to one after second baseman Pavin Parks hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth to make it a 4-3 game. Washington would shut down the Crushers in the top of the ninth, with Mack Anglin earning the save.

With the win, the Washington Wild Things move to 43-20. Washington returns home tomorrow to play the Brockton Rox. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. It's a Fireworks Friday presented by Window Nation.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2026

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