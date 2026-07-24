Beadle's First Home Run Fuels Florence

Published on July 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (33-29) won the series versus Gateway with a 5-3 win Thursday night.

Jonaiker Villalobos grabbed the ball for Florence, looking to build off a pair of quality starts his last two times out. Villalobos kept things quiet the first time through the order, but was tagged for three runs on four hits, including three doubles in the third inning. The veteran lefty rebounded quickly and fired three scoreless innings to end with six complete frames, allowing three runs on nine hits in his third win of the season.

The offense got on the board in the fourth when they loaded the bases with just one away. Dillon Baker was the only one to come through with an RBI infield single, scoring Zade Richardson to make it a 3-1 ballgame. Florence stranded the bases loaded to end the inning.

Still down 3-1 in the sixth, Florence went back to work with four runs on three hits to take the lead. Baker roped an RBI double off the top of the wall to score Brendan Bobo and move runners into scoring position. Zach Beadle cleared the bases with a go-ahead three-run bomb, his first of the season, to make it 5-3 Florence.

Max Whitesell entered from the bullpen in the seventh and tossed two scoreless innings to bridge the gap to Florence's closer, Aidan McEvoy. The 2026 All-Star allowed a leadoff double before retiring the next three batters to pick up his league-high 16th save of the season.

Florence heads to Crestwood, IL to open up a three-game series with the ThunderBolts on Friday. LHP Evan Webster takes the hill for Florence, looking to add to his career-high eight wins this season. First pitch is set for 7:35 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2026

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