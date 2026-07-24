Grizzlies Burned Again with Two Outs in Loss

Published on July 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







FLORENCE, KY. - The Gateway Grizzlies fell victim yet again to the Florence Y'alls' two-out magic on Thursday night, seeing an early 3-0 lead disappear into a 5-3 defeat in the rubber match and final game of their road trip.

The Grizzlies struck first for the third time in three games in the series, beginning the third inning with back-to-back doubles by Victor Castillo and Darryl Lee, the latter of which driving in the game's first run against Y'alls starter Jonaiker Villalobos (3-3) and making it 1-0. Bryson Horne then followed suit a couple batters later with an RBI double of his own to score Lee, and later came around to score himself on a two-out base hit by José Alvarez for a 3-0 lead.

The lead would not hold. Florence got their first run back in the bottom of the fourth in a high-traffic inning against Grizzlies southpaw Blake Peyton. The Y'alls loaded the bases with one out, but Peyton was able to limit the damage to just a run-scoring single by Dillon Baker, which came with two outs in the frame.

Florence would then complete their comeback in the bottom of the sixth. After Albert Rivas got the first two outs, a walk brought up Baker again, who continued his season-long trend of killing Gateway with an RBI double off the left field wall to bring the game to within one run at 3-2. The hit also forced a Grizzlies pitching change, and Andrew Ronne (2-4) would then surrender a go-ahead three-run home run to Florence catcher Zach Beadle, making the score 5-3.

That would also stand up as the final margin on the scoreboard, bringing the number of two-out runs allowed in the series to 17 out of the 19 total runs the Y'alls plated in the three games.

After two weeks away from Sauget in total, including the all-star break, Gateway returns home to Arsenal BG Ballpark on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. CT to host the Lake Erie Crushers, with reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Ben Harris getting the start.







Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.