Bird Dawgs Blow Four-Run Lead as Aigles Score 10 Unanswered to Take Series

Published on July 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs utility player Christian Adams

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs utility player Christian Adams(Down East Bird Dawgs)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Quebec - The Down East Bird Dawgs built a 5-1 lead through four innings before the Trois-Rivières Aigles erupted for 10 unanswered runs over the final three frames to steal the rubber match 11-5 at Stade Quillorama Thursday night, handing Down East the series loss and dropping the Bird Dawgs to 28-35 heading into a weekend series against the Québec Capitales.

Christian Adams opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first before Kalae Harrison added an RBI single in the second and Adams doubled in another run to give Down East a 3-0 lead.

Sam Franco answered with a solo homer for Trois-Rivières to cut it to 3-1, but Yeniel Laboy hit a solo shot of his own in the third and Jacob Corson singled in a run in the fourth to push the Bird Dawgs ahead 5-1.

Emmanuel Tapia hit his 19th home run of the season in the fifth to make it 5-2, and the Aigles took over from there, scoring three in the sixth, four in the seventh on a Lizandro Rodriguez go-ahead homer and three additional runs, and one more in the eighth to close out the 11-5 final.

Drew Henderson allowed five runs on five hits over 5Ã¢..." innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Larry De Jesus (1-2) took the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits in one inning.

Noe Toribio started for Trois-Rivières, allowing five runs on nine hits over four innings with six strikeouts and three walks.

The Bird Dawgs (28-35) look to regroup against the Québec Capitales in a three-game weekend series beginning Friday, July 24, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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