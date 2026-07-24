ValleyCats, National Grid Honor Nine Community Heroes

Published on July 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats, thanks to support from and cooperation with National Grid, honored Community Heroes from throughout the Capital Region before the team played on July 23.

"At National Grid, we're proud to partner with the Tri-City Valley Cats to celebrate the individuals who go above and beyond to strengthen our communities," said Kimberly Ireland, National Grid Eastern Regional Executive. "From first responders and educators to volunteers and caregivers- including the everyday heroes among our own crews who work tirelessly to keep the power on- these Community Heroes represent the dedication, compassion, and resilience that make our region stronger every day. We're honored to recognize these outstanding individuals and shine a well-deserved spotlight on the positive impact they make across the Capital Region."

The honorees included:

- Melissa Purificato - Social Worker, Counselor, Assistant Director of Clinical Services

- Nick Lovett - 911 Dispatcher

- George Genthner - Firefighter

- Gabriel Acquilla - Firefighter & Paramedic

- Kristy Donnelly - Special Education Teacher

- Jamie Patrick-Kelly - Founder of Community Fundraiser Breast Brunch

- Brian Straight - Firefighter and small business owner

- Barbara Artis - Travel Trainer, CDTA

- Amber Vandenburgh - Emergency Medical Technician

Beyond the pre-game ceremony, each honoree was hosted by National Grid in a hospitality area.

The ceremony joins the Community Clubhouse program where non-profit groups and/or community organizations receive complimentary grandstand tickets thanks to National Grid's support. More details and registration for that program are available at tcvalleycats.com/communityclubhouse.







Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2026

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