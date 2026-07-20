INF Amani Larry Named Frontier League Player of the Week

Published on July 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - Tri-City ValleyCats Infielder Amani Larry was named the Frontier League Player of the Week for Week 11 of the season, thanks to his five extra-base hits, including home runs on three straight days this past weekend.

Larry began his week going 2-for-3 in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Québec Capitales. He hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to help the ValleyCats to a 9-0 win. In game two, Larry drew a walk in the sixth inning after coming off the bench, then stole home after reaching third base.

Larry was back in the starting lineup on Saturday, when he collected a double and a two-run home run in an 11-5 Tri-City win. Larry added another home run on Sunday.

Across Tri-City's four games, Larry slashed .615/.667/1.384 with two doubles, three home runs, and five RBIs.

Larry joined the ValleyCats last season after briefly playing for the Evansville Otters in 2024. He played collegiately at Mississippi State in 2023 and 2024, and at New Orleans in 2022.

Gateway Grizzlies right-handed pitcher Ben Harris was named the Pitcher of the Week.

The Tri-City ValleyCats are excited to open up the second half of the home season with a six-game homestand from July 21 to July 26!

The ValleyCats highly recommend fans always purchase tickets by visiting TCValleyCats.com, stopping by the box office at The Joe, or by calling 518-629-CATS. This ensures that fans are working directly with the ValleyCats to get the most affordable and complete options available.







Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2026

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