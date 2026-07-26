ValleyCats Out-Hit, Lose to New Jersey

Published on July 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - Every Tri-City ValleyCats starter reached base, and the home team outhit New Jersey. Still, the Jackals found a way to a 6-3 win in front of 3,184 human fans and countless dogs on Bark in the Park presented by Benson's Pet Center and Christmas in July Night on Saturday, July 25 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Dylan Broderick (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2R) lifted his ninth home run, a solo shot, in the bottom of the sixth. All of Broderick's home runs have been at The Joe this season for Tri-City (25-40).

David Glancy also hit a solo homer, his 11th of the year, in the bottom of the eighth.

Kai Moody drove in Broderick in the bottom of the first.

Arlo Marynczak started with four hitless innings and finished with six full innings and five strikeouts. Noel Soto came on to strike out four in three innings of relief.

Isaac Bellony had a three-run homer for the Jackals (35-28). New Jersey has won ten of its last 11.

The current homestand wraps up with Sunday Funday presented by Highmark BSNENY on Sunday, July 26, leading into SouthPaw's Birthday Party and Jewish Heritage Night. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with reading sessions with ValleyCats players and an on-field catch for families leading into first pitch at 5 p.m. Children of all ages can run the bases postgame.

The game is the final time to catch the 'Cats in action at home until August 4, when they take on the Quebec Capitales.







Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2026

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