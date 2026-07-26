Boomers Score Big in 9th to Walk off the Slammers

Published on July 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - Down two outs in the bottom of the 9th inning, the Schaumburg Boomers (34-31) stayed alive long enough to score six runs and take the walkoff victory over the Joliet Slammers (28-36) on Saturday with an 8-7 final score.

The Boomers got the first score of the day in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Christian Fedko was hit by a pitch to start this half-inning, and he made it his mission to score after that. He would make it to second base when Jeff Nicol hit a single and traveled to third from a sacrifice bunt from Alec Craig. A single from Kyle Fitzgerald would finally bring Fedko home and give Schaumburg the early 1-0 lead.

The Slammers would respond later on in the top of the 5th. After Ian Battipaglia led off this half-inning with a single and Tyler Cerny got a double, they would both score thanks to a 2-RBI double from Blake Berry. Berry would soon be rewarded for his hit once Jackson Beaman stepped up to the plate and delivered a 2-run homer. Joliet had turned the tide and now led 4-1.

The top of the 6th inning rolled around and the Slammers decided a 3-run advantage wasn't enough for them. Two free passes on Ivan Dahlberg and Cerny would set up some scoring plays for the visiting team. Berry and Jackson Valera both hit RBI singles to score Dahlberg and Cerny respectively, now putting the score at 6-1.

The Boomers had a bit of life in the bottom of the 7th. A double for Nicol would turn into a score for him once Fitzgerald hit a single. Joliet was still ahead at 6-2, but Schaumburg doubled their scoring.

The Slammers got that one run back in the top of the 9th inning. Beaman would get his second home run of the night, this time being a solo shot. That put Joliet in a slightly safer spot heading to the bottom of the 9th at 7-2.

Up to this point of the game, the Boomers had barely reached six hits, so it would take a miracle for them to find a way to get six runs. But that miracle would turn into reality for the home team. After the first two outs of the inning were delivered, Schaumburg kept the game going by getting two walks on Craig and Fitzgerald. Cole Smith would score both runners with a 2-RBI double and would score himself off an RBI double from Anthony Calarco. After a single from Kellum Clark, Calarco would score off a wild pitch. Banks Tolley was then walked, which meant the winning run was at first base. That brought up Will Prater, and after failing to make it on base for his first four appearances, he got the only hit he needed with a single out to right field that scored Clark and brought Tolley sliding home. Somehow, Schaumburg had come back from a six-run deficit to get the walkoff win, 8-7.

After being one out away from a safe victory, the Slammers will have to sleep off the loss and prepare to finish the series against the Boomers strong on Sunday. With one of their most exciting victories this season that has put them at a seven-game winning streak, Schaumburg will sleep happily before looking to sweep the home series against Joliet on Sunday.

By: Braeden Jones







Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2026

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