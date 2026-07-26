Bird Dawgs Shut out 5-0, Losing Streak Reaches Season-High Four Games

Published on July 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs ready to deliver a pitch

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs ready to deliver a pitch(Down East Bird Dawgs)

QUÉBEC CITY, Québec - The Down East Bird Dawgs were held scoreless on just four hits Saturday night, falling 5-0 to the Québec Capitales at Stade CANAC and dropping their fourth straight game - the longest losing streak of the season - as the Capitales clinched the series and sent Down East to 28-37.

Québec built the lead methodically, scoring once in the second on an Antonio Valdez fielder's choice, twice in the fourth on an Eddie Hacopian RBI double and a wild pitch, once more in the fifth on a Ruben Castro RBI single, and putting the game away in the sixth on a David Mendham solo homer to take a 5-0 lead that held as the final. The Bird Dawgs managed just four hits and left six runners on base, never threatening to get on the board.

Wes Albert (0-1) took the loss, allowing three earned runs on eight hits over five innings with one strikeout and no walks.

Rafael Perdomo started for Québec, tossing three scoreless innings on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Jackson Soucie (1-0) earned the win in his first professional appearance, delivering two scoreless innings with one hit, one walk, and one strikeout.

The Bird Dawgs (28-37) look to snap the losing streak in the series finale Sunday, July 26, at 5:05 p.m. ET at Stade CANAC.

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