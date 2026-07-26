Boomers Score Six Two-Out Runs in the Ninth to Stun Joliet

Published on July 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers were down to the final strike with the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth but erupted for six two-out runs to win a seventh in a row, notching the first walkoff win of the season by an 8-7 final over the Joliet Slammers at Wintrust Field on Saturday night.

Entering the ninth trialing 7-2, the rally opened with Alec Craig and Kyle Fitzgerald drawing back-to-back walks with two away. Cole Smith doubled off the wall in left to score both runners. Anthony Calarco then doubled into the left-center gap to make the score 7-5. Kellum Clark singled to put runners at the corners and a wild pitch as Banks Tolley drew the third walk of the inning scored Calarco and sent Clark to third. Will Prater played hero, delivering a two-run double into the right field corner to win the game. Fitzgerald handed the Boomers an early 1-0 lead but Joliet scored four in the fifth and two in the sixth to open a 6-1 edge. Fitzgerald plated a run in the seventh but Joliet grabbed an insurance run in the top of the ninth to carry the advantage into the bottom of the inning.

Tom Vincent collected the win in relief. Starter Derek Salata worked five innings. Tanner Shears tossed a pair of innings with Kyle Moore working the eighth. Stymied throughout the game until the ninth, the offense finished with 10 hits. Jeff Nicol, Fitzgerald and Clark all logged a pair of hits.

The Boomers (34-31) conclude the weekend series on Sunday afternoon aiming for a sweep of Joliet. RHP Ross Thompson (7-2, 4.39) is scheduled to take the ball on a Family Sunday presented by Wintrust, Chicago Fun and the Kenneth Young Center. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2026

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