D'Amato Shows the Pop, Miners Cruise to Game One Victory over Otters

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







It's been smooth sailing for the Sussex County Miners (26-27) to begin the month of July, with the team picking up their seventh win this month as they continue their road trip to Evansville, taking game one from the Otters (33-20) in an emphatic 17-6 finish by way of the entire Miner offense finding success against the Evansville pitching staff.

Junior Cerda (2.57 ERA), a traditional name the Otters turn to at the end of games, got the start for Evansville instead, posting three full innings of one run baseball, with that run coming off of the bat of the leadoff man, second baseman Hunter D'Amato, his first round tripper of the year. After Cerda, it became a carousel of arms for the Otters, turning to David Eckaus (3-2, 5.97 ERA, L) for 1.2 innings, who allowed two earned runs and a lead that Evansville would never regain. Joe Morrissey (4.86) got an inning and Nolan Thebiay (3.25) got a third of one before the Otters turned to their brand new signing, relief arm from the University of Pittsburgh Chase Kreibel (32.40 ERA), who saw his first ever Frontier League action in the following 1.2 innings. The Miners did not make his debut an easy one, with Kreibel posting four hits, three walks, and six earned runs, while striking out a pair.

For the Miners' side, Jordan Sesar (7-1, 7.23 ERA, W) kept on rolling, allowing four earned in five innings before turning it to the former Miners' catcher Keenan O'Brien (14.54 ERA). The Miners then kept their bullpen rotating as well, with Jacob Widener (4.76 ERA), John Perozzi (3.51 ERA), and Zack Austin (11.17 ERA) all getting an inning to hold on to what became a much wider lead.

The Miner bats were the name of the game, as D'Amato's first home run of the year was not the only for this team, with outfielder Gabriel Maciel hitting his second shot of the season in the 5th inning. Every single Miners bat got a hit in the performance, and shortstop Evan Berkey found his first triple on the year, as the Miners focused on contact over power to knock runs in, with only four of their fifteen hits going for extra bases. D'Amato had a terrific showing with a hit and a walk, knocking in five RBIs and bringing himself across the dish twice.

The Miners continue their road series in Evansville before entering the All-Star Break. They'll have a trip to Brockton as soon as the break has concluded. Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.