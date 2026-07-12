Grizzlies Walked over by Boomers

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies walked 11 batters on Saturday night against the Schaumburg Boomers, and though they got an early lead once again at Wintrust Field, their offense also went silent afterwards in an 8-2 loss.

The Grizzlies collected both of their runs on four of their five hits in the first two innings of the game, with three of the hits coming consecutively in the second against Buddie Pindel (6-2). Cole Brannen and Victor Castillo got back-to-back RBI singles after a walk by Mitchell Sanford and a single by Davie Morgan, putting the Grizzlies up 2-0.

But the lead would not hold. Starter Ty Good surrendered a solo home run to Jeff Nicol that got the Boomers on the board in the third inning, and after he exited with four walks on his ledger, Donovan Burke (0-1) would similarly struggle, allowing three runs in the fourth inning while issuing two walks and three hits.

The issues with free baserunners continued in the next two innings, with leadoff bases-on-balls coming around to score against Xander Lovin and Alec Sparks, expanding the Boomers' lead slowly over time out to its final margin.

Meanwhile, the Gateway offense was completely shut down by Pindel and three relievers after the second inning, with just three runners reaching base in the final seven frames, including just one additional hit.

The Grizzlies will look to Ben Gregory on the mound in their final game before the all-star break on Sunday, July 12, which becomes the rubber game of the three-game series. Derek Salata will oppose him for Schaumburg, with first pitch at Wintrust Field set for 1:00 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

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