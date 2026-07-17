BadgePass Lil' Monsters Club Returns for Four Big Nights at Trustmark Park

Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are bringing back the BadgePass Lil' Monsters Club with a new format designed to give young fans four distinctly different experiences at Trustmark Park during the remainder of the 2026 season.

The BadgePass Lil' Monsters Club is free to join and open to children 14 and under. Each member will receive a personalized BadgePass Lil' Monsters Club ID, one child ticket to each of four designated Mud Monsters games and access to special club messages and opportunities throughout the rest of the season.

"We wanted the BadgePass Lil' Monsters Club to be more than just a membership card," said David Kerr, Assistant General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters. "By including tickets to four of our biggest family nights, we are giving kids a backpack giveaway, a jersey giveaway, Star Wars and fireworks, and the final home game of the season. Those are four completely different experiences and four opportunities for families to make memories together at Trustmark Park."

The four BadgePass Lil' Monsters Club games are:

Saturday, July 25 - Back to School Night

The BadgePass Lil' Monsters Club will officially launch during Back to School Night. The evening will feature a backpack giveaway for the first 1,000 kids and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Saturday, August 1 - Teal Jersey Giveaway

Lil' Monsters Club members can return to Trustmark Park for the Mud Monsters' teal jersey giveaway, available to the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

Friday, August 14 - Star Wars Night and Fireworks Friday

One of the biggest family nights remaining on the schedule will feature Star Wars Night, a specialty Star Wars jersey auction and a postgame fireworks show.

Sunday, August 30 - Final Home Game and 601 Sunday

The Lil' Monsters Club schedule will conclude during the final Mud Monsters home game of the season. The evening will include the family-focused atmosphere of 601 Sunday and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Each membership includes one ticket for the registered child to each of the four designated games. Tickets for parents, siblings, grandparents and other family members are not included and must be purchased separately.

Families can register for the BadgePass Lil' Monsters Club at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScB13xcFC0c9_hX_ReX9DTzW0b0DwCFXY77PORcUR6t3mui3Q/viewform

Information about receiving each personalized club ID and redeeming the included game tickets will be sent directly to registered families.







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