Mud Monsters Add $2 Taco Tuesdays to Remaining 2026 Home Schedule

Published on July 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are putting tacos in the Tuesday night lineup.

Beginning Tuesday, July 21, every remaining Tuesday home game at Trustmark Park will feature $2 Taco Tuesday alongside the team's weekly Bingo Madness promotion.

Fans will be able to choose between two soft taco options: pulled pork or chicken. Both tacos will be served with cheese, lettuce and queso for just $2 each.

"Baseball, bingo and two-dollar tacos feels like a pretty great way to spend a Tuesday night," said Mississippi Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "We want every game at Trustmark Park to give fans something fun to look forward to, and Taco Tuesday gives us another reason to make Tuesdays one of the best nights of the week."

Bingo Madness gives fans the chance to follow the action on the field, fill out their bingo cards and win prizes throughout the game. Now, they can chase a bingo while working through a few tacos at the same time.

Taco Tuesday and Bingo Madness will be featured on July 21, July 28, August 11 and August 25. Gates will open at 5:30 PM with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM for each game.

The first Taco Tuesday will take place July 21 when the Mud Monsters open a six-game homestand against the Evansville Otters. The homestand also includes Swamp Splash Day, Midsummer Halloween, 90s Night Fireworks Friday, Back to School Night and 601 Sundays.

Tickets are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com or by calling 601-664-7600.

For more information on Taco Tuesdays, upcoming promotions and the full 2026 schedule, visit mudmonstersbaseball.com.







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