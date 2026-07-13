Rob Hensey Selected as Frontier League Week 10 Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







AUGUSTA, NJ - Sussex County Miners left handed pitcher, Rob Hensey has been announced as the Frontier

Hensey, 26, from Goshen, NY joined the Sussex County Miners for the 2025 season and continues to be an all time pitcher for the Miners.

This season when Rob Hensey takes the bump, the Miners are the best team on the field, Sussex County is 8-4 in games where Hensey starts.

This week, Hensey had two starts, first of which came Tuesday evening in Lake Erie where he pitched a complete game two hit shutout against the Crushers compiling five strikeouts in the process. Rob finished a Sussex County 5-1 road trip with another stellar performance Sunday in Evansville, IN. In five innings, Hensey struck out an impressive eight batters in five innings in game two of a twin bill, following Kellen Brothers' ten strikeouts in 5 Ã¢..." innings in game one. Hensey with the eight strikeout performance places him back in front of the Frontier League strikeout leaderboard.

Hensey will represent the Miners in the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game in Florence,KY this week. Check out the "Y'All-Star Game" live on the Frontier League Network Powered by HTN Tomorrow and Wednesday for two days of All-Star action.







Frontier League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.