ValleyCats' Amani Larry Steals Home, Adam Maher Throws One-Hitter in Doublerheader Split

Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







Despite Tri-City second baseman Amani Larry's straight-steal of home in the top of the sixth after Max Mandler beat a throw to the plate with a head first dive on an RJ Stinson single, the ValleyCats dropped the second game of a doubleheader to the host Quebec Capitales, 7-5, on July 17.

David Mendham capped a four-run rally by Quebec (39-18) with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off the nightcap.

David Glancy ripped a two-run double in the top of the third for Tri-City (24-34). That came after he got things started with a single and stolen base in the top of the second. He came around to score the first run of the game on a Mike Campagna single.

Chad Gartland went five innings in the second-game start giving up seven hits and three runs, but he struck out three.

All of this followed Tri-City starting pitcher Adam Maher nearly no-hitting the hottest team in the Frontier League to lead the ValleyCats into the second half of the 2026 season with a 9-0 win in the first game of the doubleheader.

Ruben Castro legitimately legged out an infield single with one out in the seventh for the Capitales to break up the no-no.

Maher shut down the Atlantic East Division leaders on 105 pitches and finished the gem with his eighth strikeout as he got Nicolas Deschamp swinging. Maher walked four.

Quebec came into the day as the top-hitting team in the Frontier League batting .304 as a team and scoring a league-best 414 runs so far.

The ValleyCats offense got started when RJ Stinson stole second in the top of the third and Aaron Whitley scored on an errant throw on the play. Amani Larry hit his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, to double the lead in the fourth.

Max Mandler and Ranko Stevanovic had back-to-back two-run doubles in the top of the sixth. Mandler drove in another in the seventh.

David Glancy, fresh off an All-Star Game-winning home run and MVP award, sealed the win with two more in the seventh on his tenth home run of the season.

Tri-City is in Quebec for the rest of the weekend before returning home for a six-game homestand starting on July 21. All games are 6:30 starts, unless otherwise noted, and gates open one hour before gametime. The back-to-back series include:

Tuesday, July 21 - Ottawa at Tri-City - STRIDE Adaptive Sports Night

Wednesday, July 22 - Ottawa at Tri-City - 11 a.m. start - Camp Day

Thursday, July 23 - Ottawa at Tri-City - Community Heroes (First Responders) Night Presented by National Grid; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Friday, July 24 - New Jersey at Tri-City - Kids in FREE presented by Next Step Federal Credit Union; Hispanic Heritage Night; Los Puentes de Tri-City; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Saturday, July 25 - New Jersey at Tri-City - Christmas in July; Girl Scouts Night; Bark in the Park Presented by Benson's Pet Center

Sunday, July 26 - New Jersey at Tri-City - 5 p.m. start - SouthPaw's Birthday Party; Jewish Heritage Night; Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY







Frontier League Stories from July 17, 2026

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