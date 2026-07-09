ValleyCats' OF David Glancy Named Frontier League All-Star

Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are proud and excited to announce that outfielder David Glancy has been added to the Atlantic Conference roster for the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game.

Photos and video of Glancy are available here or here.

Glancy leads the ValleyCats in home runs this season with nine, triples with three, and RBI with 39 coming into Thursday. He also has eight stolen bases to go along with his .270 AVG/.410 OBP/.562 SLG/.972 OPS slash line.

Glancy, in his second year in Tri-City, joins fellow ValleyCat Dylan Broderick, who is starting in right field for the Atlantic Conference, in the exhibition scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m. in Florence, Kentucky.

The full All-Star rosters for the rest of the Atlantic and the Midwest conferences are available on FrontierLeague.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2026

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