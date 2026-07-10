Bolts Bats Quieted in Loss
Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
SCHAUMBURG, IL - Cole Cook held the ThunderBolts to just five hits in a complete game effort as the Schaumburg Boomers defeated the Bolts 7-0 at Ozinga Field Thursday night.
After both team's pitchers started strong, Schaumburg (25-28) broke through against Liam Hohenstein for the first time in the third inning. Christian Fedko hit a leadoff single and eventually came around on a Kellum Clark base hit. Two more singles loaded the bases before Banks Tolley drew an RBI walk and Alex Calarco hit a sacrifice fly, making it 3-0.
Alec Craig's two-run homer the next inning put the Boomers up 5-0.
The ThunderBolts (27-25), meanwhile, couldn't solve Cook. Victor Cerny and Justin Fogel each picked up hits in the early innings but both were stranded at first base. The ThunderBolts never had more than one base runner in an inning and couldn't push anyone as far as second base in the game.
Schaumburg added to their lead with single runs in the fifth and eighth to push their lead to 7-0, but overall, the ThunderBolts bullpen pitched well. Four pitchers combined to throw 4.2 innings and allowed just one run on three hits.
Hohenstein (0-2) pitched into the fifth, allowing six scores as he took the loss. Cook struck out seven and walked only one in his first complete game performance of the season, improving his record to 3-6.
The ThunderBolts open a new series, their final one of the season's first half, on Friday night as they welcome the Mississippi Mud Monsters to town. It's a Beggars Pizza Fireworks Friday at Ozinga Field and Tyler Biddinger (1-0, 1.64) will get the start for the Bolts. Mississippi counters with Art Joven (5-2, 4.76). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
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