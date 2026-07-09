Florence Adds Four More to Y'all Star Game

Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls are excited to announce that UTL Zade Richardson, C Kyle Harbison, 3B Garrett Broussard, and LHP Aidan McEvoy have been added to the 2026 Frontier League Y'all Star Game roster, presented by meetNKY. Florence will have a total of seven players on the Midwest roster, which will be managed by Y'alls Field Manager, Toby Hall, and his staff.

These four first-time All-Stars will join Hank Zeisler, Brett Blomquist, and Brendan Bobo for the Frontier League Y'alls Star Game at Thomas More Stadium on July 14th and 15th. Zeisler and Blomquist were named starters for the Midwest conference and will be joined by their teammates throughout the game.

The Face of the Florence Y'alls, Richardson, finally gets his first bid to the All-Star game in his fourth season with Florence. The New Richmond, OH native is lighting it up at the plate with a .339 batting average to go along with a .406 On-Base and .485 Slugging percentage. Richardson has been the primary designated hitter for Florence this season, already adding six home runs and 31 RBIs in the middle of the lineup.

Broussard has manned the hot corner for Florence in all but two games this season. After coming over from Windy City with Toby Hall in the offseason, Broussard has provided one of the best defensive gloves in the league as well as an incredible season at the plate. The 25-year-old is slashing .314/.401/.461 with 16 doubles and 32 RBIs in 2026.

Similar to Broussard, Harbison came over from Windy City in the offseason and has enjoyed his best professional year at the plate with Florence. Harbison was thrust into action after some injuries behind the plate, and he filled in exceptionally well, bursting onto the scene immediately. The Cincinnati native is hitting .311 across 24 starts this season, while proving to be a defensive force at catcher.

The Y'alls traded with the Joliet Slammers for McEvoy early in the offseason and he has been sensational. Moving from a starter in 2025 to a lockdown closer in 2026, McEvoy leads the league in saves (12) and has piled up 31 strikeouts in 27.2 innings of work. The Georgia State alum already has twice the number of saves by any other reliever in Florence over the past two seasons.

Florence is excited to host the 2026 Frontier League All-Star festivities on July 14-15 at Thomas More Stadium. The two-day celebration features the Frontier League Home Run Derby and Mascot Mania on Tuesday, followed by the Frontier League Y'all-Star Game on Wednesday. Fans can also enjoy live wrestling, Fan Fest, and spectacular fireworks and drone shows both nights, making it a can't-miss event for the whole family.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2026

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